mxfSPEEDRAIL and GRB - a long lasting relationship

MOG Technologies, the leading provider of MXF and centralized ingest solutions, today announced that GRB Entertainment, a global reference in reality show production has been using mxfSPEEDRAIL within their production workflows for more than two years.

During this time, mxfSPEEDRAIL has proven to be a critical part of the ingest workflow, having a major role in the process that allows GRB to continue its endeavor to challenge viewers with programming geared to the highest common denominator.

“…mxfSPEEDRAIL has been taking care of our ingest workflows for all of our past and current productions, supporting all of our camera formats and interfacing seamlessly with our Avid production workflow”, said Tim Cunningham – Lead Assistant Editor at GRB Entertainment.

On a reality show production workflow, flexibility, reliability and ease of use are key factors and mxfSPEEDRAIL accomplishes all of them:

The flexibility brought by the wide range of supported input formats (typical on reality TV) allows one tool to manage the whole ingest process;

The ability to automate the ingest process and manage file renaming, media metadata, media destinations and cleaning the sources automatically;

The ability to transcode media, create multiple resolutions simultaneously and automatically, placing each resolution in its proper workspace;

More than 10 years of experience in the video Ingest market are built into mxfSPEEDRAIL, making it stable, reliable, and trustable!

“mxfSPEEDRAIL seamlessly integrated into our existing workflow, bringing a major increase in performance and reducing the issues usually associated with the Ingest Process. The product is reliable, stable and reduced our ingest time by 60%” said Tim Cunningham – Lead Assistant Editor at GRB Entertainment.

MOG mxfSPEEDRAIL is a solution that allows customers to improve their existing workflows and unlike most of its competitor’s solutions, it integrates into existing workflows and improves them, instead of asking for changes that usually require the difficult human mindset adjustments to accommodate the new product.

“GRB has been using the mxfSPEEDRAIL for more than two years. If before having it we could not understand why we would need to live with it, now we cannot live without it”, says Alicia Vogel - Director of Post Production at GRB Entertainment.