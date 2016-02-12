CueScript Debuts CueiT Prompting Software and Jib-Mounted Prompter at BVE 2016

CueScript, the leading developer of professional prompting solutions, announced today that it will present the CueiT range of prompting software on Stand R24 at BVE 2016, as well as the new CSF10 prompter system designed for use with jibs and cranes.



The development team behind the CueiT prompting software boasts many collective years of hands-on prompting experience and a deep understanding of what it is to be a prompt operator. This experience is borne out in the intuitive feature set, which includes:



•Ribbon menu style, making all features viewable and accessible, without impeding the view of the script and run order

•Quick commands and features that can be accessed from multiple locations within the programme for convenience and ease of use

•Markers to enable the operator to create their own sub-run order and pinpoint positions to instantly navigate to within the script, either on their edit screen and/or the prompt output

•No separate configuration menu; all features are to hand without needing to come out of prompt mode The software is Unicode compliant with multi-language and full bi-directional ability within a script. It is available in three versions: CueiT premier for the entry level market, CueiT Production and CueiT News.



Also making its debut at BVE is the CSF10, a lightweight yet fully featured prompting system designed for use with jibs and cranes. The CSF10, which can be used with a hood and prompter glass or as a straight reading system without any additional hardware, features a 2000nit screen that is easy to read even in bright daylight conditions. The mounting system is rock solid, giving crane and jib operators the assurance of no movement or wobble at the end of a camera move. The system also features intelligent Cuelights that are automatically switched to either direction by a built-in motion sensor with no switching required.



In addition, CueScript will demonstrate the next-generation in talent monitors with the CSTM24. This 24” HD-SDI talent monitor weighing in at 4.5 kgs features a double arm mounting system with no restriction to the camera support, either manual or robotic.



Joining CueScript on Stand R24 at BVE will be a number of industry partners, including AP-ENPS, i-News, Cartoni, Libec, Miller and BHV Video.



