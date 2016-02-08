Integrated Microwave Technologies (Imt) Acquired by xG Technology, Inc.

MOUNT OLIVE, NJ, FEBRUARY 8, 2016 – Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the broadcast, sports, entertainment and law enforcement markets, is pleased to announce it has been acquired by xG Technology, Inc. (xG), a leader in providing critical wireless communications for use in challenging operating environments.

With the acquisition by xG Technology, IMT will continue to manufacture its existing product line, and will now also be able to provide a secure, rapidly-deployable mobile broadband solution to its broadcast, government, law enforcement and military customers. The xMax system delivers on-demand, always-available voice, video and data services to both fixed and mobile users, and is interoperable with existing cellular, public safety and other dedicated networks.

xMax was conceived with the goal of providing continuity of operations, regardless of wireless conditions or adverse events that could threaten the integrity of communications. This includes incidents ranging from natural disasters, man-made incidents, or even large-scale public events that congest the airwaves with a surge of users. xMax provides a FirstNet-ready public safety-grade communications layer, and has been field-tested in demanding military environments.

The acquisition will also create new markets for IMT’s high-performance video transmission technology, as xG Technology will be providing IMT’s market-leading products to its own customer base in the public safety, DoD and critical infrastructure sectors.

“All of us at IMT are excited to join the xG Technology team,” says John Payne IV, newly-appointed president of the IMT Division of xG Technology. “We look forward to developing joint sales strategies in order to take advantage of the new and exciting opportunities of our combined resources. IMT will continue to bring state-of-the-art products to market as we continue to serve our customers around the world.”

“We welcome the IMT family to be part of xG Technology and are delighted with the synergies that we see between the two companies,” says George Schmitt, CEO and Board Chairman, xG Technology. There are a number of areas that IMT and xG will be able to leverage each other’s operational, technological and marketing strengths to provide enhanced solutions to their customers and increased value to the respective companies.”

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) is a leader in advanced digital microwave systems and a provider of engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services serving the broadcast, sports, entertainment and law enforcement markets. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and IMT, offering customers worldwide complete video solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital broadcast microwave video systems. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license-free sports and entertainment applications. IMT is a trusted provider of mission-critical wireless video solutions to state, local and federal police departments.

More information can be found atwww.imt-solutions.com.

About xG Technology, Inc.

Founded in 2002, xG Technology has created a broad portfolio of intellectual property that makes wireless networks more intelligent, accessible, affordable and reliable. The company is the developer of xMax, a patented all-IP cognitive radio network system that enables secure, robust mobile broadband communications for private, consumer and government networks. xMax can solve the crisis facing the wireless industry caused by data-hungry devices and applications that are straining network capacity. It eliminates the need to acquire scarce and expensive licensed spectrum, thus lowering the total cost of ownership for wireless broadband access.

The xMax system delivers always-available voice, video and data services to both fixed and mobile users, and is interoperable with existing cellular and dedicated networks without being dependent on them. xMax incorporates advanced optimizing technologies that include spectrum sharing, interference mitigation, multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) and software defined radio (SDR). These and other technologies make xMax ideal for wide area, as well as rapid emergency communication deployment in unpredictable environments and during fluid situations. xG offers solutions for numerous industries worldwide, including emergency response and public safety, military, telemedicine, urban and rural wireless broadband, utilities, and critical infrastructure.

Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG has over 100 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market where xG common stock is traded under the symbol XGTI and xG warrants are traded under the symbol XGTIW. For more information, please visit www.xgtechnology.com