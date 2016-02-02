Cutting Edge Expands Professional Video & Post Team with Tom Anderson

New Offices Opened in San Bruno

Cutting Edge Audio and Video Group, a leading creative media technology reseller and integrator, has hired Tom Anderson to a Sr. Account Sales Executive position, based in Northern California. Anderson brings to Cutting Edge over twenty years of experience and an established reputation in the professional community.



"We are thrilled to have Tom join the team," says Cutting Edge co-founder Brian Botel. "I've known Tom for many years as a colleague and have always admired his industry knowledge, integrity, and dedication. With the growing demand for content creation, Tom fits right into Cutting Edge's continued commitment to delivering the best solutions and service to the evolving digital media marketplace."



Most recently Anderson held an executive sales position at national integrator Diversified Systems and prior to that, over 20 years with Snader and Associates.



"Cutting Edge is much more than an integrator and reseller that gives added value," says Tom Anderson. "They understand that today's top creative teams need a big palette of ever-evolving tools to create and manage digital media and big data."



Anderson is joining Cutting Edge as they complete a move to new offices in San Bruno, CA. His extensive experience in sales and servicing the post-production and visual effects community compliments Cutting Edge's on-going customer commitment.



"These are exciting times," says Botel, "as creative media production is crossing over through virtually all markets, with the transition and adoption of digital media production and distribution."



ABOUT CUTTING EDGE

Founded 22 years ago by Jeff Briss, Tom Richardson, Brian Botel and Sig Knapstad, Cutting Edge is a California-based technology reseller and systems integrator. Representing over 400 manufacturers, Cutting Edge provides solutions for audio and video recording, editorial, storage, distribution, and professional A/V. Support services include facility design, asset management, custom workflows, preventive maintenance and ongoing support and training.

Learn more at: http://cuttingedge-sf.com



Cutting Edge SF

1071 Sneath Lane

San Bruno, CA. 94066

415-487-2323



Cutting Edge LA

2600 W. Olive Avenue, Suite 500

Burbank, CA. 91505

818-333-5006

