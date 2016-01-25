Bronco Lighting Begins New Year with Platinum Blondes

Invests in Photon Beard’s new small HMIs

Chico, CA, January 22, 2016 – Photon Beard recently delivered a pair of the new Platinum Blonde 1,200 Watt HMI lights to Bronco Lighting in Los Angeles. The lights were sold through Maccam, a Photon Beard Reseller based in Van Nuys, after consultation on the best choice of new lights for Bronco.

The Platinum Blonde offers a unique combination of light weight, small size and massive light output that can be run off a domestic outlet with no risk of tripping the breaker. Designed to be immediately familiar to any Gaffer, it feels like and behaves exactly like a traditional tungsten Blonde, just with an amazing punch and in daylight. Offered at a surprisingly affordable price point, it is bundled with the new generation of Power Gems high speed electronic ballasts giving a package flexible enough to handle anything including high speed work.

Gaffer Shane Salyards (imdb), who runs Bronco, is a big believer in always picking the right light for the job. After putting the new lights through their paces on initial shoots he was really happy with the way they behaved. “I love the Platinum Blonde”, said Shane, "it’s the perfect bounce light for soft fills”

The new lights have been shipping since mid-2015 and are gathering a band of followers around the world.

About Photon Beard Ltd.

A small UK based lighting supplier, Photon Beard is by far the oldest company in the entertainment lighting space, going all the way back to 1882. Offering a full range of lighting for both studio and location work in film and television, they can be found on the web at www.photonbeard.com

Photon Beard

Pete Challinger

530-267-0828

petec@photonbeard.com