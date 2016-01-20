Jünger Audio Shows Its Full Range of High Quality Audio Processors At CABSAT 2016

Digital audio specialist Jünger Audio will be attending this year's CABSAT exhibition in Dubai (stand Z2-109) with a range of loudness control and audio processing products for the broadcast and pro audio industries.

The line-up includes Jünger Audio's ground-breaking D*AP4 (four channel¬) and D*AP8 (eight channel) processors featuring the company's proprietary Level Magic™ algorithm, which offers audibly transparent loudness processing without colouration, pumping, breathing or distortion. Aimed at radio and television companies, these processors allows broadcaster to take full control of loudness and level in stereo and surround, thus ensuring that they always deliver exceptional audio quality while staying within the boundaries of all specified loudness regulations.

Jünger Audio will also be showing the D*AP 8 MAP EDITION, an eight channel surround monitoring audio processor that delivers truly comprehensive surround audio and Dolby® program monitoring. With D*AP 8 MAP EDITION on board, broadcasters can audition their stereo or surround mixes, check compliance with relevant loudness standards and verify critical Dolby® Digital metadata parameters (similar to the discontinued DP570) to ensure that their audio always reaches its maximum potential.

Decoding, encoding and transcoding audio from or to any Dolby® format is another key requirement of today's broadcast market. Jünger Audio's D*AP8 CODEC EDITION, the newest addition to the company's D*AP family, is ideally suited to these applications and can also manage, generate or emulate all metadata parameters. Given that Dolby® recently discontinued its DP series of products, Jünger Audio's D*AP8 CODEC EDITION perfectly fills the gap, providing a viable replacement for any of the legacy Dolby® hardware processors.

For voice processing applications Jünger Audio has the D*AP4 VAP EDITION, a two channel voice audio processor that balances the need for EQ correction and compression with the requirement for natural sound.

What makes this processor so special, particularly for people working in TV voice over and feature film ADR, is the inclusion of Jünger Audio’s proprietary Spectral Signature™ dynamic EQ. This clever creative tool offers automatic and dynamic EQ control to balance spectral differences. By analyzing incoming audio and comparing its spectrum with individually predetermined voice ‘fingerprints’, the unit can automatically apply dynamic EQ corrections to give a consistent sound.

The D*AP4 VAP EDITION is equally interesting to radio broadcasters who want to create an aural identity for their radio stations. The same spectral sound management principles all ow the unit to measure specific voice recordings and use these sound fingerprints as a reference. The Spectral Signature algorithm matches all subsequent live recordings to these fingerprints, thus creating a dedicated ‘station sound’.

Jünger Audio processors can be customised by broadcasters to precisely suite their requirements and this option will be highlighted at CABSAT. By choosing either a 4 or 8 channel D*AP FLX base unit with true peak limiting, customers can then select from a range of optional processes and licences including loudness, dynamics, EQ, upmix/downmix, failover, voiceover and FM transmission conditioning.

Also available are loudness management software plugins for both Mac and PC and modular hardware products with new, more efficient and powerful card options, allowing for better performance whilst requiring fewer cards. For many typical applications, this means less rack space is needed and costs are reduced.

To see these products and learn more about the Jünger Audio range, please visit us at CABSAT (stand Z2-109). Alternatively, please visit www.jungeraudio.com

About Jünger Audio

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities. www.jungeraudio.com