Media Links Announces New Engineering & Technical Services Appointments

Media Links Inc, a 2014 Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner and the market leader in media and data over IP transport solutions, is pleased to welcome Catherine Emmons to the team, where she will fill the new role of Director, Engineering & Technical Services. Cathy will report to Tom Canavan, President of Media Links Inc., a subsidiary of Media Global Links. Also new to the team is George Parson, who will serve as a Support Engineer, reporting to Ms. Emmons.

“Cathy’s considerable experience in the real-world implementation of IP-infrastructures for broadcast and content distribution networks will be a strong asset for Media Links and its customers in the Americas,” said Tom Canavan, President of Media Links Inc. “As our customer base continues to expand and faces the challenges and opportunities associated with the transition to IP, we intend to be at the forefront in guiding our customers to navigate their options while continuing and expanding upon the exceptional technical support that has always been a recognized advantage of Media Links in the market.”

As Director, Engineering & Technical Services, Cathy will oversee the U.S. company’s engineering and technical support operations, developing systems solutions in conjunction with the sales team, overseeing technical projects, and managing customer technical support.

Before joining Media Links, Cathy served as Development Engineer at ESPN, where she was instrumental in designing and developing new workflows to enhance the availability and quality of content over IP-based networks.

George also comes to Media Links from ESPN, where he was most recently Senior Systems Engineer and a team leader for ESPN’s high profile DC2 project, widely acknowledged as the largest and most advanced IP broadcast facility in the United States. He has an extensive broadcast engineering background.

Cathy holds a BSE in Electrical Engineering with a minor in Mathematics from the University of Connecticut. George pursued his Electrical Engineering education at Waterbury State Technical College.

Cathy and George will both be based in the Media Links’ Windsor, Connecticut, Americas Headquarters offices.

About Media Links

Founded in 1993 with its headquarters in Kawasaki, Japan, Media Global Links Co., Ltd. is a leading developer and manufacturer of broadcast network infrastructure and media transport solutions. Media Links is the umbrella brand name supported by Media Global Links in Japan, Media Links Inc. in Connecticut, USA, Media Links EMEA in the UK and ML AU Pty Ltd. in Australia. The Company’s mission is to offer broadcasters and network providers throughout the world leading edge technology, enabling them to economically transport the complete suite of content signals – 4K, HD/SD video, audio or data - onto their multi-service IP/Ethernet networks. Operating as a pioneer at the forefront of technological innovations and advancements, Media Links provides the only standards based product suite in the market that enables the adoption of media signal types to Telecom standards (IP, Ethernet, SDH, SONET). In 2014, Media Links was awarded a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award for Standardization and Productization of JPEG2000 (J2K) Interoperability. Media Global Link’s common stock is listed and traded on the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the Security Code Number 6659.



For more information, please visit: http://www.medialinks.com