Kramer brings collaborative learning to BETT

With a firm focus on the training and education marketplace, Kramer offers two technology solutions aimed at dramatically changing the way that staff engage with students and will show them for the first time in Stand C418 at BETT, Excel London, 20-23 January 2016.

“At BETT, we will demonstrate how easy it is to use any iOS or Android, PC, Mac or Windows device to facilitate learning whilst controlling media sources, displays, audiovisual equipment, lighting, audio, and much more,” enthuses Nigel Hodgson, managing director at Kramer UK.

Learn more with Kramer Collaborative Classroom

Kramer provides a complete wireless classroom system that combines the power of advanced VIA Wireless Presentation and Collaboration, K-Touch 3.0 cloud-based control of BYOD devices with industry-leading HDMI/HDBaseT signal distribution.

Let’s get interactive with Kramer VIA Campus

For advanced users of wireless training and education, the compact Kramer VIA Campus is engineered using direct input and feedback from education providers.

Kramer offers education providers choice and seemingly endless possibilities on how the training systems can be configured. From any laptop or mobile device, students and teachers can view the main video display, edit documents together in real time, share any file and even turn the main display into a digital whiteboard. VIA Campus includes Mac/PC/iOS & Android mirroring, e-exams, and e-voting as well as touch-based file sharing using the new VIAPad.

Students taking a course remotely can easily join sessions in real-time with embedded 3rd-party video conferencing and office applications.

Collaboration solutions from Kramer are deployed in today’s largest research and educational institutions. Kramer is recognized by Forbes Media as a top education technology to integrate into business.

