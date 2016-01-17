Neutrik Announces Exclusive XIRIUM PRO Distribution Agreement with BTX

Charlotte, NC – January 2016 … Neutrik USA, the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions for audio, video, and data, is pleased to announce an exclusive arrangement with BTX to sell the XIRIUM PRO product line. XIRIUM PRO delivers studio quality, full bandwidth, zero-compression wireless audio over long distances with extremely low latency.

Tom Chudyk, National Sales Manager for Neutrik USA, Inc., commented on the BTX agreement. “For several years, BTX has worked on market development and design criteria for XIRIUM PRO in conjunction with Neutrik in the U.S. and Liechtenstein. BTX’s CTS-certified field staff will provide excellent support for the product launch, working directly with audio engineers and other Neutrik partners to fully explain and demonstrate the product.”

Greg Schwartz, President of BTX added, “XIRIUM PRO represents a revolutionary audio technology that will change systems design for live events, houses of worship, auditoriums and many other applications. It provides studio quality audio, bridges across many audio signal types, and substantially reduces labor costs. BTX’s sales and engineering staff have worked closely together with Neutrik and a handful of strategic customers to help evolve the product line into what it is today. As a company, we are very excited to have participated in this process and to be working closely with Neutrik to bring XIRIUM PRO to market.”

Central to XIRIUM PRO’s robust performance is Neutrik’s proprietary DiWA (Digital Wireless Audio) technology. DiWA transmits extremely low fixed latency (

Transmission distance is greater than half a mile (>1 Km line-of-sight), with RF output of up to two watts when used with a high-gain antenna. With its ruggedized, outdoor rated housing, XIRIUM PRO can be used indoors or outdoors. Control and system adjustments are made wirelessly via dedicated XIRIUM PRO tablet or computer applications.

Xirium Pro’s modular system includes both input and output modules outfitted for analog, AES, and Dante® protocols. Conversion amongst these protocols is built in. On the transmission side, up to ten discrete audio channels can be transmitted via up to five transmission units. On the receiving side, XIRIUM PRO supports an unlimited number of receiver units. As long as a receiver can ‘see’ the transmitter's wireless signal, audio engineers can use as many receivers as they want. In addition to transmitters and receivers, an optional repeater module can convert any receiver into a repeater.

Pete Milbery, President of Neutrik USA, stated, “BTX’s trained personnel will be extremely helpful in helping customers understand and navigate XIRIUM PRO’s hardware and software-controlled configuration options. Additionally, they will be critical in bringing audio engineers up to speed on the product’s wireless characteristics. The more that our customers understand DiWA operation in regard to line of sight, physical boundaries, water absorption, antenna orientation, geometry, and strength, and other wireless transmission factors, the better. BTX’s trained personnel will provide the necessary consultation and technical training to ensure that XIRIUM PRO is appropriately specified and successfully deployed.”

Neutrik’s XIRIUM PRO Wireless Digital Audio System is expected to be available Q1 of 2016. For additional information, please contact Neutrik’s Mark Boyadjian at mboyadjian@neutrikusa.com.

About BTX Technologies, Inc.

BTX is an award-winning, CTS Certified value-added distributor and manufacturer of products that range from integration essentials and signal processing to collaboration software, digital signage, wireless audio and video systems, IPTV, Video over IP and lecture capture systems. BTX specializes in bringing emerging technologies to its integration clients to help them design more elegant solutions, value engineer existing designs and find new revenue streams for their businesses. BTX, celebrating its 48th year, has earned five patents and offers many unique and proprietary products. For more information, please visit www.btx.com or follow BTX on Twitter: http://twitter.com/BTXTechnologies for the latest news and information.

About Neutrik USA

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Neutrik USA, a subsidiary of Neutrik AG, is the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions. Neutrik manufactures a wide array of XLR connectors and receptacles, jacks and plugs, fiber optic connector systems, and accessories for a broad range of customers ranging from rock bands to lighting design and industrial equipment to broadcast studios. For more information, please visit Neutrik USA online at http://www.neutrik.us/, http://www.experience-neutrik.com/, and become a part of its social network family at www.facebook.com/Neutrik.

