Appear TV Demonstrates Universal Encoding and Transcoding Capabilities For OTT At Convergence India 2016

New Delhi, January 12, 2016–Appear TV, a leading global provider of next-generation video processing platforms for broadcast and IP television, will demonstrate the High-Channel Density, MultiFormat SD/HD & Multiscreen Universal Transcoder and Dense Multiscreen/OTT Encoder Modules for its modular XC Series Platform at Convergence India 2016 (Stand A28). These modules expand the amount of channels that can be simultaneously processed in a single hardware platform for a multiple-network topology—centrally or at the edge. Users can add them to an existing Appear TV XC5000 frame as part of an upgrade to an existing setup, or as options for a new system application.

“The push for HD and OTT services is being felt by broadcasters across India, with many turning to a hybrid system to help pave the way for these new transmission formats, while still being able to support legacy formats,” says Carl Walter Holst, CEO, Appear TV. “Our Universal Transcoder and Encoder Modules, support more channels per rackmount space while maintaining exceptional video quality in a variety of formats and profiles — both traditional and emerging — from a single unit. In addition, all Appear TV modules can work with other third-party devices, making the integration with existing transmission equipment seamless.”

The encoding and transcoding units are part of Appear TV’s modular concept that provides users with a selection of modules to create a video processing solution custom-tailored to their needs. Any signal input from any carrier can be captured and adapted to any other signal output, with highly dense and powerful video processing in any format and to any device. Since Appear TV’s platform is modular, it allows users to have multiple distribution format processes originating from one chassis, saving on hardware space and making it easy to make additions and upgrades as new formats and transmission technologies arise.

Developed for broadcast and IP networks, Appear TV’s High-Channel Density, MultiFormat SD/HD & Multiscreen Universal Transcoder Module performs “any-to-any” format transcodes, supporting up to 4 full-HD, 16 SD or 28 sub-SD profiles per module, as well as associated audio channels. The modular nature of the Appear TV solution allows multiple transcoder modules to be operated from one 4RU XC5000 frame, with the capacity to support 64 HD, up to 256 SD or 448 sub-SD profiles per frame.

OTT and Multiscreen pose additional challenges for broadcasters and content providers. One of the biggest issues is content rights protection, particularly when major networks or providers are sending out assets with DRM/CAS embedded that then need to be transcoded by the specific redistribution carrier. The Dense Multiscreen/OTT Encoder Module allows carriers to compress the baseband HD/SDI feeds directly from their own studio feeds to profiles, formats and resolutions suitable for all-screen delivery. This ensures that content is protected on the end-user device, while providing greater control and flexibility, removing the need for further video processing and transcoding in the distribution chain. When adding the Dense Multiscreen/OTT Encoder Module to a configuration using the XC5000 series 4RU frame, users can create up to 64 HD, 192 SD or more than 400 sub-SD profiles.

