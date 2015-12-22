Rebecca Isaacs Joins the Marketing Team at Lectrosonics

Rio Rancho, NM (December 22, 2015) – As the company continues to expand its talented team of industry professionals to meet growing market needs, Lectrosonics is pleased to announce that Rebecca Isaacs has joined the company as Marketing Communications Specialist. In her new role, Isaacs will be based out of the NM Headquarters and will work on creating and updating marketing materials including manuals, data sheets for Lectrosonics products, as well as on written content for tradeshows, events and press materials. “It's a genuine pleasure to have Rebecca joining us and taking on a key piece of the marketing workload,” says Bruce Jones, Vice President of Marketing at Lectrosonics. “She is a fast learner, an experienced writer, good with image editing and just plain fun to work with.” Rebecca Isaacs joins Lectrosonics with a variety of experience in B to B marketing, having held a number of positions which require a creative marketing approach as well as the ability to multitask, including the Credit Union Association of New Mexico, the New Mexico Education Assistance Foundation and Blue Cross/Blue Shield of New Mexico, where she was involved in planning events, tradeshows, seminars and creating marketing materials. She holds a BA in Communications with an emphasis on Public Relations from Eastern New Mexico University. “My degree is in Communications and Public Relations and I was very involved in the Television Production classes during my university years, so it’s very exciting for me to be able to work for a company in this field, “ says Isaacs. “And all the people here at Lectrosonics are really helpful and amazing to work with.” Rebecca is a Native of Portales, New Mexico, about 4 hours from the Lectrosonics Rio Rancho HQ. About Lectrosonics Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theatre technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com.