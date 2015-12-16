Monroe Electronics Hires E. Scott Nix as Director of Strategic Projects

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- Dec. 16, 2015 -- Monroe Electronics today announced that it has appointed E. Scott Nix to the newly created role of director of strategic projects. Working closely with the Monroe Electronics engineering, sales, marketing, and compliance teams, Nix will manage the company's new strategic initiatives from concept to completion.

"Over his career, Scott has gained valuable customer-focused and hands-on job experience that will support new product initiatives and help us to address increasing market demand for Monroe Electronics and Digital Alert Systems solutions," said Jim Heminway, chief operating officer at Monroe Electronics. "With more than two decades in the cable and broadcast industries in sales, marketing, and project management roles, including several years of EAS experience, he brings a comprehensive range of product and industry knowledge to our team."

Nix joins Monroe Electronics having most recently served as technical sales executive for 5280 Broadcast and as senior consultant and owner of Claybourne Consulting, a consulting and project management services company focused on enabling high-tech and broadcast media operations to address the demands of increasing competitive pressures and rapidly evolving technologies. Earlier, as director of sales at Data-Systems International, Nix managed sales and marketing in the area of nonprofit software sales. At Dalet Digital Media Systems, he served as national accounts manager, helping the company to develop new accounts into meaningful customer relationships. Nix previously was northwest regional sales manager at Omneon (now Harmonic), where he increased the region's overall sales by 350 percent.

Nix will be based in Salt Lake City and report directly to Heminway.

