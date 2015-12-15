Latest Player in 4K Action Camera Market, Z Camera E1 is a Tech Lover’s Dream; Now Available from Adorama

New York, NY – December 15, 2015 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio, imaging and electronics retailers, has announced that it has partnered with Z Cam, the latest player in the 4K action camera market, to launch the world’s smallest micro four-thirds 4K UHD camera, the E1 Camera.

Just in time for the holidays, the Z Camera E1 is the perfect gift for tech lovers with a penchant for 4K UHD quality video and action shooting. The first camera of its kind to be equipped with an interchangeable lens system, the E1 supports a wide array of autofocus lenses from world-renowned brands including Olympus, Panasonic, Lumix, Leica and Sigma, and also supports a variety of manual focus lenses. It was born from a successful Kickstarter campaign that quickly exceeded its funding goals by 400%.

“Adorama is proud to be one of the first to offer this innovative 4K camera to consumers and tech lovers,” says Lev Peker, chief of marketing at Adorama. “On top of being the world’s smallest micro four-thirds camera, the Z E1 has positioned itself as a tremendous asset to the creative community by being the first to offer an interchangeable lens system. It’s success on Kickstarter proved that this was going to be a much sought after camera as it quickly gained well over 500 supporters.”

About the Z Camera E1

The Z Camera E1 is now available for 699 USD at the Adorama superstore, located at 42 West 18th Street in NYC, or online at Adorama.com. Features include:

4K cinema video, 24 fps with slow motion in 720p and 16 megapixels

Advanced 3D noise filters using motion compensated temporal filtering (MCTF) technology, reducing noise, jitter, blurring and ghosting

Incredible low light performance with the ability to shoot ISO 102400 while maintaining high image quality up to ISO 6400

Controllable by phone via the E1 Camera App, including start and stop filming, photo shooting and more

Z Camera E1