IEEE BTS Announces 2016 IEEE Broadcast Symposium

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Dec. 7, 2015 -- The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) today announced that the 2016 IEEE Broadcast Symposium has been scheduled for next Oct. 12-14 at the Hartford Marriott hotel in Hartford, Connecticut. The yearly Symposium gathers broadcast engineers from the U.S. and around the world for a three-day program of technical sessions, networking, and knowledge transfer.

"Last month in Orlando, Florida, we wrapped up the most successful IEEE Broadcast Symposium ever, with more than 120 attendees and a record number of sponsors," said Roswell Clark, director of technical operations at Cox Media Group Tampa and IEEE BTS conference co-chair. "As our premier conference, the Symposium has made a name for itself worldwide as one of the preeminent technical gatherings on broadcasting technology. In 2016, we look forward to hosting engineering professionals from around the world in Hartford for an exciting, timely, and informative program."

In the coming weeks, IEEE BTS will open the call for papers and call for sponsors for the 2016 IEEE Broadcast Symposium. Additional information about the 2016 Symposium and IEEE BTS is available at http://bts.ieee.org.

About IEEE BTS

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a technical society and council dedicated toward advancing electrical and electronic engineering by maintaining scientific and technical standards, as well as educating its members through various meetings, presentations, events, conferences, and training programs. IEEE BTS has more than 2,000 members and chapters worldwide and has its own business office located in Piscataway, New Jersey.

