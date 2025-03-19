BEIT at NAB Show to Feature Live Chat with the International Space Station

WASHINGTON—The NAB Show has announced the agenda for the Broadcast Engineering and IT (BEIT) Conference, taking place April 5-9 (Exhibits April 6-9) during the show in Las Vegas.

The event will “launch” with a keynote session featuring a live 4K UHD conversation with NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station, showcasing new live UHD switching and routing capability at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

"Live from the International Space Station: The BEIT Conference Opening" will explore the evolution of global broadcasting, from the grainy 1969 Moon landing to the upcoming Artemis III mission, expected to be the largest live-streamed event in history. This session will examine the challenges and innovations that will define the future of broadcast technology, content distribution and media consumption on April 5 at 9:30 a.m.

Moderated by Bob Jacobs, retired senior communications executive at NASA, the keynote panel will feature insights from NASA astronaut Tracy C. Dyson, Rebecca Sirmons, general manager and head of NASA+, John Lysic, VP Americas Engineering Services, Harmonic and Frank Governale SVP Production Technology and Operations, Paramount.

This is not the first time the ISS has been in the spotlight at the NAB SHow. In 2017, the NAB Show, NASA, and Amazon Web Services hosted a similar live 4K conversation with the space station.

Engineering the Future: AI, Cloud, Streaming and Next-Gen Broadcasting

The BEIT Conference will feature more than 70 expert-led sessions, panel discussions and technical paper presentations, focusing on the latest advancements in AI-driven workflows, software-defined broadcasting, cybersecurity and Next-Gen TV implementation.

In a recent interview, John Clark, senior vice president, NAB Emerging Technology, previewed what he thought the hot topics would be at this year’s BEIT.

“AI is big everywhere, so we have some pretty interesting sessions around AI and using it in different ways,” Clark said. “Cloud virtualization is also a hot topic, as well as streaming/OTT.

“The conference is focused on broadcasting, but it's actually a bit broader, something I call ‘more broad media,” Clark said, adding that ATSC 3.0 will also be front and center, specifically the Broadcast Positioning System (aka “BPS”). “You can't have a broadcast conference without talking a lot about NextGen TV.”

Clark said the conference has evolved over time to attract a wide variety of technologists in the media and entertainment space. “Attendees include broadcasters, whether it be managers or chief engineers—we even see some programmers and coders attached to a traditional broadcast entity,” he said. “We see the R&D folks as well as universities, researchers and equipment manufacturers as well.”

Attendees will gain firsthand insights into how broadcast engineers and technology leaders are leveraging AI to enhance newsroom integrity, combat deepfake threats and improve production workflows. Sessions will also cover the expanding role of cloud virtualization in media production and distribution, the evolution of streaming/OTT services and emerging trends in ATSC 3.0 and Broadcast Positioning Systems (BPS). Featured brands presenting include Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Intel, Nvidia OneMedia and Paramount.

Key Sessions Include:

NextGen TV: the New Frontier for Content Interactivity and Immersive Experiences

From Camera to Cloud: Unlocking Global Collaboration and Real-Time Editing for Live Sports

Integrated Newsrooms with Generative AI: Efficiency, Accuracy and Beyond

Software Defined Broadcast: A New Way Forward for Video Production

Recognizing Innovation and Excellence at BEIT

The BEIT Conference will spotlight the groundbreaking research and technical achievements shaping the industry. The Best Paper Award and Best Student Paper Award, co-sponsored by IEEE BTS, will be presented during the opening session, recognizing the most impactful contributions to broadcast engineering and IT. Selected papers will be featured in the official Proceedings of the 2025 NAB BEIT Conference and presented by leading professionals and emerging scholars to share expertise, discover breakthrough technologies and shape the future of media.

Long-Standing Partnerships

BEIT 2025 continues its long-standing partnerships with the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS), the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE), the North American Broadcasters Association (NABA) and the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE). This year also features a new relationship with the Public Media Venture Group (PMVG). Notable session collaborations include:

IEEE BTS Student Paper Award: Recognizing outstanding contributions from emerging scholars in broadcast technology.

NABA: Is WMAS (Wireless Multichannel Audio System) the Future for Wireless Mics?

PMVG: A showcase of NextGen TV applications at its laboratory station in Cookeville, Tennessee.

SBE Ennes Workshops: Two days of specialized tracks covering RF 101 Bootcamp and Media Over IP Essentials.

SCTE’s Maximizing FAST Channel Revenue: A deep dive into revenue-generating strategies for free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

Register for the NAB Show and BEIT here.