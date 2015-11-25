Thomson Video Networks Names Stephan Richard Vice President, Strategy and Business Development

RENNES, France -- Nov. 25, 2015 -- Signaling its rapidly expanding market presence in the Americas, Thomson Video Networks has named Stephan Richard vice president, strategy and business development. Based in San Francisco, California, Richard is responsible for managing and developing the company's OTT partnerships and alliances in North, Central, and South America.

"Momentum is building for Thomson Video Networks solutions in the U.S. and throughout the Americas -- particularly with regard to OTT deployments -- and we've had several recent major successes in the region," said Eric Gallier, vice president, marketing, Thomson Video Networks. "With a proven track record of driving company success, Stephan is the ideal choice to shape our OTT marketing vision and to pursue partnership opportunities within the video ecosystem and beyond. He brings a wealth of leadership expertise and functional capabilities to this role."

Richard joined Thomson Video Networks from Sling Media, an Echostar company, where he served as director of product management. He also held the position of product manager and sales engineer at Modulus Video and worked in various engineering, sales, and marketing capacities for Kasenna (now Espial), a VOD and middleware company.

Thomson Video Networks will present its industry-leading compression solutions for OTT deployments at the Next TV Summit, Dec. 1 in San Francisco.

More information about Thomson Video Networks is available at www.thomson-networks.com.

# # #

About Thomson Video Networks

A global leader in advanced video compression solutions, Thomson Video Networks empowers media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters to deliver superior video quality at the highest density and lowest bandwidth for contribution, terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT services. Through its innovative Behind Every Screen(R) approach, Thomson Video Networks combines both on-premises and cloud-based resources to create an all-encompassing video infrastructure for its advanced ingest/playout, branding, ad insertion, encoding/transcoding, and packaging technologies. Media enterprises now have every key capability they need to raise video quality and reduce cost of ownership not just for broadcast, but also for multi-screen services on every device and platform. Behind Every Screen you'll find Thomson Video Networks. Visit www.thomson-networks.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN_Stephan-Richard.jpg

Photo Caption: Stephan Richard, Vice President, Strategy and Business Development, Thomson Video Networks

Follow Thomson Video Networks:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ThomsonNetworks

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/thomson-video-networks