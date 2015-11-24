Camplex Lightweight Mini Fiber Optic Camera Cables for Mobile Broadcast & Steadicam Applications

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. – November 24, 2015 Camplex, a global leader in the design and manufacture of professional broadcast fiber optic interface gear, debuts their lightweight and flexible Gepco mini SMPTE camera cables with precision LEMO FUW/PUW connectors deployed on a rugged reel. The cable assemblies are designed for mobile truck and camera connections where smaller cables are required due to weight and space limitations, and are durable for long distances in outdoor environments when combined with the new Camplex JackReel cable reel.

The mini 7.8 mm SMPTE 311 cable assemblies feature bend insensitive fiber to reduce optical loss during handling which makes them a practical solution for use behind racks and in trucks where space is limited. The Kevlar strength member has the same pull strength as steel and is lighter and more flexible resulting in cables that lay flat and are easy to deploy.

The high capacity reel features an adjustable cam-lock drag brake for fast cable roll out and large, heavy-duty locking caster wheels. The main cable drum is engineered to protect the bend radius of fiber optic cables. A drum divider plate separates connectors and fan-outs from the main cable run during storage.

For more information about Camplex products, go to www.camplex.com.

# # #

About Camplex

Camplex is a leading broadcast industry manufacturer of fiber solutions and fiber termination services for the Broadcast, Pro-Audio and Pro-AV markets. We build custom opticalCON, tactical, SMPTE, plenum, and hybrid fiber cables in a COCA certified and LEMO and Canare trained fiber shop with full repair services. Our fiber optic serial digital video transmission products deliver the signal quality that broadcasters demand and are instantly swappable to any camera. Camplex supports all formats including 4K and Ultra HD production.