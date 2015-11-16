Neutrik USA Appoints Fraser Regional Manager

Charlotte, NC – November 2015… Neutrik, recognized globally as the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions for audio, video, and data, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robin Fraser to the position of Regional Manager. In her new capacity, Fraser will be responsible for sales activities throughout the Southern region of the United States, including Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida. Fraser’s appointment commenced in early October. She is stationed in Atlanta, Georgia.

In her new position, Fraser will oversee customer relationship initiatives, including new product introductions, ensuring customer satisfaction, overseeing promotional and training activities, and managing all such information in the company’s database. She will work closely with Neutrik USA’s customer’s to understand and effectively communicate future connectivity requirements back to Neutrik’s product development team.

Fraser brings a wealth of experience to her new position with Neutrik. Previously, she served as Vice President of Channel Comp LLC, an authorized stocking electronics and value added distributor serving the audiovisual, broadcast, and related markets. She also possesses extensive experience as having been a consultant to a variety of small diversity businesses, where she helped build their supplier bases and drove business development opportunities. Additionally, she was promoted four times and held the title of Global Account Manager with Premier Farnell, a British distributor of technology products and solutions for electronic system design, maintenance, and repair.

Reflecting on her new position with Neutrik USA, Fraser offered the following comments, “I am delighted to be joining the Neutrik team. With a comprehensive range of products and solutions for audio, video, and data applications, Neutrik has established a leading reputation the world over. I look forward to taking an active role in the company’s sales and marketing activities as we aim to elevate the company’s business operations to the next level.”

Peter Milbery, President of Neutrik USA, shares Fraser’s enthusiasm. “All of us are pleased to have Robin joining us,” he said. “Robin brings in-depth knowledge of key customers and industry experience to Neutrik. This, combined with her experience and insight into global accounts, will prove invaluable as we move forward. With her solid leadership skills and contagious aura of enthusiasm, I have no doubt she will be a valuable contributor to our company. All of us a Neutrik welcome her aboard!”

About Neutrik USA

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Neutrik USA, a subsidiary of Neutrik AG, is the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions. Neutrik manufactures a wide array of XLR connectors and receptacles, jacks and plugs, fiber optic connector systems, and accessories for a broad range of customers ranging from rock bands to lighting design and industrial equipment to broadcast studios. For more information, please visit Neutrik USA online at http://www.neutrik.us/, http://www.experience-neutrik.com/, and become a part of its social network family at www.facebook.com/Neutrik.

