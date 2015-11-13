Hollywood Post Alliance® Announces 2015 Award Winners
HPA Awards Honors Artists and Innovators at 10th Anniversary Gala
November 13, 2015 (Los Angeles, CA) The Hollywood Post Alliance (HPA) has unveiled the winners of the 10th Annual HPA Awards this evening at a gala celebration held at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. The HPA Awards recognize individuals and companies for outstanding contributions made in the creation of feature films, television, commercials, and entertainment content enjoyed around the world.
Honors were bestowed in craft categories honoring behind the scenes artistry, Engineering Excellence, and Creativity and Innovation. Leon D. Silverman, a founder and current president of the HPA, was the recipient of the prestigious HPA Lifetime Achievement Award.
The winners of the 2015 HPA Awards are:
Outstanding Color Grading - Sponsored by Dolby
Outstanding Color Grading - Feature Film
WINNER:
"Birdman"
Steven J. Scott // Technicolor
NOMINEES:
"Monsoon"
Charles Boileau // Post-Moderne
"Lady of Csejte"
Keith Roush // Roush Media
"The Boxtrolls"
John Daro // FotoKem
"Whiplash"
Natasha Leonnet // Modern VideoFilm
Outstanding Color Grading - Television
WINNER:
"Boardwalk Empire - Golden Days for Boys and Girls"
John Crowley // Technicolor PostWorks NY
NOMINEES:
"Game of Thrones - Hardhome"
Joe Finley // Chainsaw, Inc.
"Masters of Sex - A Parliament of Owls"
Matt Lear // Sony Pictures Television
"Olive Kitteridge - Incoming Tide"
Pankaj Bajpai // Encore
"Sense8 - What's Going On?"
Tony Dustin // Technicolor
Outstanding Color Grading - Commercial
WINNER:
Lincoln - "Intro"
Tom Poole // Company 3
NOMINEES:
Caterpillar - "Lantern Festival"
Rob Sciarratta // Company 3
Dodge - "Wisdom"
Beau Leon // Company 3
Lexus - "Face Off"
Dave Hussey // Company 3
Toyota - "Harrier"
Siggy Ferstl // Company 3
Outstanding Editing - Sponsored by Blackmagic Design
Outstanding Editing - Feature Film
WINNER:
"Whiplash"
Tom Cross, ACE
NOMINEES:
"American Sniper"
Joel Cox, ACE; Gary Roach, ACE
"Interstellar"
Lee Smith, ACE
"Selma"
Spencer Averick
"The Imitation Game"
William Goldenberg, ACE
Outstanding Editing - Television
WINNER:
"Foo Fighters: Sonic Highways - Nashville"
Kristin McCasey // Therapy Studios
NOMINEES:
"VICE on HBO - Cold War 2.0"
Rich Lowe
"Game of Thrones - Hardhome"
Tim Porter // Beyond the Wall Productions, Inc.
"House of Cards - Chapter 32"
Cindy Mollo, ACE // Netflix
"Foo Fighters: Sonic Highways - Austin"
Scott D. Hanson // Therapy Studios
Outstanding Editing - Commercial
WINNER:
GNP Seguros - "World Cup"
Doobie White // Therapy Studios
NOMINEES:
Fiat - "Alive"
Kristin McCasey // Therapy Studios
Adidas - "Takers"
Steve Gandolfi // Cut+Run
Google - "Young Together"
Miky Wolf // Big Sky Edit
Skullcandy - "Push Play"
Doobie White // Therapy Studios
Outstanding Sound
Outstanding Sound - Feature Film
WINNER:
"American Sniper"
Alan Murray, Tom Ozanich, John Reitz, Gregg Rudloff // Warner Bros. Post Production Services
NOMINEES:
"Birdman"
Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montano, Martin Hernandez, Aaron Glascock // NBCUniversal StudioPost
"Interstellar"
Richard King, Gary Rizzo, Gregg Landaker, Mark Weingarten // Warner Bros. Post Production Services
"Unbroken"
Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montano, Becky Sullivan, Andrew DeCristofaro // NBCUniversal StudioPost
"Mad Max: Fury Road"
Mark Mangini, Scott Hecker // Formosa Group
Chris Jenkins, Gregg Rudloff // Warner Bros. Post Production Services
Outstanding Sound - Television
WINNER:
"Homeland - Redux"
Nello Torri, Alan Decker // NBCUniversal StudioPost
Craig Dellinger // Sony Sound Services
NOMINEES:
"Banshee - You Can't Hide from the Dead"
Bradley North, Joseph DeAngelis, Ken Kobett, Tiffany Griffith, David Werntz // Technicolor
"Black Sails - XVIII"
Benjamin Cook, Stefan Hendrix, Jeffrey Pitts, Sue Cahill, Onnalee Blank, Mathew Waters // Starz
"Game of Thrones - Hardhome"
Tim Kimmel, Paula Fairfield, Bradley Katona, Paul Bercovitch, Onnalee Blank, Mathew Waters // Formosa Group
"Halt and Catch Fire - SETI"
Sue Cahill, Keith Rogers, Scott Weber, Jane Boegel, Mark Cleary, Kevin McCullough // NBCUniversal StudioPost
Outstanding Sound - Commercial
WINNER:
The Syria Campaign - "In Reverse"
Jon Clarke // Factory
NOMINEES:
Honda - "The Other Side"
Tom Joyce, Anthony Moore // Factory
Prada - "The Battlefield"
Miky Wolf // Big Sky Edit
Volvo - "The Swell"
Aaron Reynolds // Wave Studios
Medicontour - "Bi-Flex 1.8"
Phil Bolland // Factory
Outstanding Visual Effects - Sponsored by Canon
Outstanding Visual Effects - Feature Film
WINNER:
"The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies"
Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon, David Clayton, R. Christopher White, Matt Aitken // Weta Digital
NOMINEES:
"Tomorrowland"
Craig Hammack, Eddie Pasquarello, Francois Lambert, Maia Kayser, Barry Williams // Industrial Light & Magic
"Birdman"
Ara Khanikian, Sebastien Moreau, Sebastien Francoeur, Patrick David, Laurent Spillemaecker // Rodeo FX
"Into the Woods"
Matt Johnson, Christian Irles, Daniel Tarmy, Nicolas Chevallier, Benoit Dubuc // MPC
"Jurassic World"
Tim Alexander, Glen McIntosh, Tony Plett, Kevin Martel, Martyn Culpitt // Industrial Light & Magic
Outstanding Visual Effects - Television
WINNER:
"Game of Thrones - The Dance of Dragons"
Joe Bauer, Steve Kullback, Derek Spears, Eric Carney, Jabbar Raisani // Fire and Blood Productions
NOMINEES:
"Marvel's Agent Carter - Now Is Not The End"
Sheena Duggal, Richard Bluff, Jay Mehta, Chad Taylor, Cody Gramstad // Industrial Light & Magic
"Black Sails - XVIII"
Erik Henry // Starz
Ken Jones // Digital Domain
Nic Spier // Shade FX
Christina Spring, Bjorn Ahlstedt // Crazy Horse Effects
"Ripper Street - Whitechapel Terminus"
Ed Bruce, Nicolas Murphy, John O'Connell, Joseph Courtis, Ronan Gantly // Screen Scene
"The Flash - Grodd Lives"
Armen V. Kevorkian, Andranik Taranyan, Stefan Bredereck, Jason Shulman, Gevork Babityan // Encore VFX
Outstanding Visual Effects - Commercial
WINNER:
"Game Of War - Decisions"
Benjamin Walsh, Brian Burke, Ian Holland, Brandon Nelson // Method Studios
NOMINEES:
Shell - "Shapeshifter"
Russell Dodgson, Robert Herrington, Ahmed Gharraph, Rafael Camacho // Framestore UK
General Electric - "Invention Donkey"
Seth Gollub, Theo Jones, Russell Miller, Raul Ortego // Framestore NY
Game Of War - "Time"
Benjamin Walsh, Brian Burke, Ian Holland, Chris Perkowitz // Method Studios
Pepsi - "Halftime Touches Down"
Chris Eckhardt, Michael Ralla // Framestore
The following special awards, which were previously announced, were also presented this evening:
HPA Engineering Excellence Award - Sponsored by NAB Show
Canon - 4K Cine Zoom Lens
Dolby - Dolby Vision™ Projector
Panasonic - 4K Camera Imagers
Quantel - Pablo Rio 8K
Sony Electronics - BVMX300 Monitor
Honorable Mention - Colorfront, Interactive HFR Frame-Blending
HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation
ESPN - ESPN Digital Center 2
HPA Lifetime Achievement Award
Leon D. Silverman received the 2015 Lifetime Achievement Award. Silverman, General Manager, Digital Studio for the Walt Disney Studios, co-founded HPA in 2002. He currently serves as the organization's president, and represents HPA on the SMPTE Board. Silverman has been a strong presence in Hollywood's post production community for over 30 years.
More information about the HPA Awards and the Hollywood Post Alliance can be found at www.hpaonline.com or by calling +1 213.614.0860.
