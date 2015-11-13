Hollywood Post Alliance® Announces 2015 Award Winners

HPA Awards Honors Artists and Innovators at 10th Anniversary Gala



November 13, 2015 (Los Angeles, CA) The Hollywood Post Alliance (HPA) has unveiled the winners of the 10th Annual HPA Awards this evening at a gala celebration held at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. The HPA Awards recognize individuals and companies for outstanding contributions made in the creation of feature films, television, commercials, and entertainment content enjoyed around the world.



Honors were bestowed in craft categories honoring behind the scenes artistry, Engineering Excellence, and Creativity and Innovation. Leon D. Silverman, a founder and current president of the HPA, was the recipient of the prestigious HPA Lifetime Achievement Award.



The winners of the 2015 HPA Awards are:



Outstanding Color Grading - Sponsored by Dolby



Outstanding Color Grading - Feature Film



WINNER:

"Birdman"

Steven J. Scott // Technicolor



NOMINEES:

"Monsoon"

Charles Boileau // Post-Moderne



"Lady of Csejte"

Keith Roush // Roush Media



"The Boxtrolls"

John Daro // FotoKem



"Whiplash"

Natasha Leonnet // Modern VideoFilm



Outstanding Color Grading - Television



WINNER:

"Boardwalk Empire - Golden Days for Boys and Girls"

John Crowley // Technicolor PostWorks NY



NOMINEES:

"Game of Thrones - Hardhome"

Joe Finley // Chainsaw, Inc.



"Masters of Sex - A Parliament of Owls"

Matt Lear // Sony Pictures Television



"Olive Kitteridge - Incoming Tide"

Pankaj Bajpai // Encore



"Sense8 - What's Going On?"

Tony Dustin // Technicolor



Outstanding Color Grading - Commercial



WINNER:

Lincoln - "Intro"

Tom Poole // Company 3



NOMINEES:

Caterpillar - "Lantern Festival"

Rob Sciarratta // Company 3



Dodge - "Wisdom"

Beau Leon // Company 3



Lexus - "Face Off"

Dave Hussey // Company 3



Toyota - "Harrier"

Siggy Ferstl // Company 3

Outstanding Editing - Sponsored by Blackmagic Design

Outstanding Editing - Feature Film



WINNER:

"Whiplash"

Tom Cross, ACE



NOMINEES:

"American Sniper"

Joel Cox, ACE; Gary Roach, ACE



"Interstellar"

Lee Smith, ACE

"Selma"

Spencer Averick



"The Imitation Game"

William Goldenberg, ACE



Outstanding Editing - Television



WINNER:

"Foo Fighters: Sonic Highways - Nashville"

Kristin McCasey // Therapy Studios



NOMINEES:

"VICE on HBO - Cold War 2.0"

Rich Lowe



"Game of Thrones - Hardhome"

Tim Porter // Beyond the Wall Productions, Inc.



"House of Cards - Chapter 32"

Cindy Mollo, ACE // Netflix



"Foo Fighters: Sonic Highways - Austin"

Scott D. Hanson // Therapy Studios



Outstanding Editing - Commercial



WINNER:

GNP Seguros - "World Cup"

Doobie White // Therapy Studios



NOMINEES:

Fiat - "Alive"

Kristin McCasey // Therapy Studios



Adidas - "Takers"

Steve Gandolfi // Cut+Run

Google - "Young Together"

Miky Wolf // Big Sky Edit



Skullcandy - "Push Play"

Doobie White // Therapy Studios

Outstanding Sound

Outstanding Sound - Feature Film



WINNER:

"American Sniper"

Alan Murray, Tom Ozanich, John Reitz, Gregg Rudloff // Warner Bros. Post Production Services



NOMINEES:

"Birdman"

Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montano, Martin Hernandez, Aaron Glascock // NBCUniversal StudioPost



"Interstellar"

Richard King, Gary Rizzo, Gregg Landaker, Mark Weingarten // Warner Bros. Post Production Services



"Unbroken"

Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montano, Becky Sullivan, Andrew DeCristofaro // NBCUniversal StudioPost



"Mad Max: Fury Road"

Mark Mangini, Scott Hecker // Formosa Group

Chris Jenkins, Gregg Rudloff // Warner Bros. Post Production Services



Outstanding Sound - Television



WINNER:

"Homeland - Redux"

Nello Torri, Alan Decker // NBCUniversal StudioPost

Craig Dellinger // Sony Sound Services



NOMINEES:

"Banshee - You Can't Hide from the Dead"

Bradley North, Joseph DeAngelis, Ken Kobett, Tiffany Griffith, David Werntz // Technicolor



"Black Sails - XVIII"

Benjamin Cook, Stefan Hendrix, Jeffrey Pitts, Sue Cahill, Onnalee Blank, Mathew Waters // Starz



"Game of Thrones - Hardhome"

Tim Kimmel, Paula Fairfield, Bradley Katona, Paul Bercovitch, Onnalee Blank, Mathew Waters // Formosa Group

"Halt and Catch Fire - SETI"

Sue Cahill, Keith Rogers, Scott Weber, Jane Boegel, Mark Cleary, Kevin McCullough // NBCUniversal StudioPost



Outstanding Sound - Commercial



WINNER:

The Syria Campaign - "In Reverse"

Jon Clarke // Factory



NOMINEES:

Honda - "The Other Side"

Tom Joyce, Anthony Moore // Factory



Prada - "The Battlefield"

Miky Wolf // Big Sky Edit



Volvo - "The Swell"

Aaron Reynolds // Wave Studios



Medicontour - "Bi-Flex 1.8"

Phil Bolland // Factory



Outstanding Visual Effects - Sponsored by Canon



Outstanding Visual Effects - Feature Film



WINNER:

"The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies"

Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon, David Clayton, R. Christopher White, Matt Aitken // Weta Digital



NOMINEES:

"Tomorrowland"

Craig Hammack, Eddie Pasquarello, Francois Lambert, Maia Kayser, Barry Williams // Industrial Light & Magic



"Birdman"

Ara Khanikian, Sebastien Moreau, Sebastien Francoeur, Patrick David, Laurent Spillemaecker // Rodeo FX



"Into the Woods"

Matt Johnson, Christian Irles, Daniel Tarmy, Nicolas Chevallier, Benoit Dubuc // MPC



"Jurassic World"

Tim Alexander, Glen McIntosh, Tony Plett, Kevin Martel, Martyn Culpitt // Industrial Light & Magic



Outstanding Visual Effects - Television



WINNER:

"Game of Thrones - The Dance of Dragons"

Joe Bauer, Steve Kullback, Derek Spears, Eric Carney, Jabbar Raisani // Fire and Blood Productions



NOMINEES:

"Marvel's Agent Carter - Now Is Not The End"

Sheena Duggal, Richard Bluff, Jay Mehta, Chad Taylor, Cody Gramstad // Industrial Light & Magic



"Black Sails - XVIII"

Erik Henry // Starz

Ken Jones // Digital Domain

Nic Spier // Shade FX

Christina Spring, Bjorn Ahlstedt // Crazy Horse Effects



"Ripper Street - Whitechapel Terminus"

Ed Bruce, Nicolas Murphy, John O'Connell, Joseph Courtis, Ronan Gantly // Screen Scene



"The Flash - Grodd Lives"

Armen V. Kevorkian, Andranik Taranyan, Stefan Bredereck, Jason Shulman, Gevork Babityan // Encore VFX



Outstanding Visual Effects - Commercial



WINNER:

"Game Of War - Decisions"

Benjamin Walsh, Brian Burke, Ian Holland, Brandon Nelson // Method Studios



NOMINEES:

Shell - "Shapeshifter"

Russell Dodgson, Robert Herrington, Ahmed Gharraph, Rafael Camacho // Framestore UK



General Electric - "Invention Donkey"

Seth Gollub, Theo Jones, Russell Miller, Raul Ortego // Framestore NY



Game Of War - "Time"

Benjamin Walsh, Brian Burke, Ian Holland, Chris Perkowitz // Method Studios



Pepsi - "Halftime Touches Down"

Chris Eckhardt, Michael Ralla // Framestore



The following special awards, which were previously announced, were also presented this evening:



HPA Engineering Excellence Award - Sponsored by NAB Show



Canon - 4K Cine Zoom Lens

Dolby - Dolby Vision™ Projector

Panasonic - 4K Camera Imagers

Quantel - Pablo Rio 8K

Sony Electronics - BVMX300 Monitor



Honorable Mention - Colorfront, Interactive HFR Frame-Blending



HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation



ESPN - ESPN Digital Center 2



HPA Lifetime Achievement Award



Leon D. Silverman received the 2015 Lifetime Achievement Award. Silverman, General Manager, Digital Studio for the Walt Disney Studios, co-founded HPA in 2002. He currently serves as the organization's president, and represents HPA on the SMPTE Board. Silverman has been a strong presence in Hollywood's post production community for over 30 years.



More information about the HPA Awards and the Hollywood Post Alliance can be found at www.hpaonline.com or by calling +1 213.614.0860.