Digital Vision Presenting US Debut of Loki at CCW 2015

Digital Vision at CCW 2015

Exhibit Hall - 1219

New Image Processing Toolset on Display Along with Latest Features for Image Enhancement and Restoration

London, UK/New York, NY - November 11, 2015 - Digital Vision, a leading supplier of color grading, restoration and film scanning solutions for the broadcast, film, commercial and archive industries, will be on hand at Content & Creations World (CCW) 2015 to showcase Loki, a new tool for automated image processing.

Loki, Digital Vision's solution for file-based image processing tasks, continues to define automated imaging workflows. Built upon Digital Vision's 25-year reputation for research and development, Loki gives users a cost-effective, versatile and scaleable software solution that fits seamlessly into existing practices for broadcast, film and video restoration, and post production.

Using Digital Vision's Emmy® Award-winning image processing algorithms, Loki can be easily configured to create workflow solutions, including standards conversion, format conversion, noise reduction, digital camera image repair, and restoration. With over 20 advanced tools to utilize, the versatile product offers multiple configurable watch folders, as well as an API to provide third party control.

Kelvin Bolah, CEO of Digital Vision, noted, "The quality, versatility and variety of image processing tools makes Loki the perfect fit for any organization dealing with visual media, whether the need be to convert between television standards, upscale content, transcode files, restore film and video images, or correct errors introduced while shooting. The list really goes on and on."

At CCW 2015, Digital Vision will also feature new additions to Thor, a hardware processor designed for running the most demanding algorithms quickly. The accelerator card brings a vast increase in processing power to a single node, at a fraction of the power consumption of multiple render nodes. Four times faster than real-time at HD and 2K, the combination of Loki and Thor make the daunting task of processing UHD and full aperture 4K predictable and easy, and it does it in real-time. Thor will be on display along with the new Thor Ultra toolset, including Thor Clean, Thor Zoom and Thor Sharpen.

"Loki represents a new era for Digital Vision," Bolah said. "We have entered into the world of automated file processing and subscription-based selling, where products must be offered with total ease of use and be completely budget-proof to allow total access to all. We believe that Loki will change the way our customers work, and it will allow them to generate new revenue streams with minimal effort or investment."

To mark the launch of Loki, Digital Vision is offering a special promotion - buy both the Loki server licence and one Loki node licence, and the company will provide all DVO tools for free until the end of March, 2016. "Digital Vision is committed to our users' satisfaction, and we know that the flexibility to craft bespoke workflows is key to them," concluded Bolah. "We want to give our customers several months to generate revenue with Loki, as well as the time to determine which DVO tools work best for them."

For more information on Digital Vision, or to receive a demonstration of Loki and our other products, please visit CCW 2015 Booth 1219, visit www.digitalvision.tv

+1 818.769.8111.