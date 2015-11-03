FSR Makes 2015 InfoComm Connections Debut in NY

Woodland Park, NJ — FSR is making its debut as an exhibitor at the 2015 InfoComm Connections show in New York, which also marks the first time the show will be co-locating with CCW + SATCON at the City’s Javits Convention Center on November 11 and 12. The company will be featuring its full range of products — including its popular HuddleVU Collaboration systems; flagship floor, wall, table and ceiling boxes; scaling and HDMI switchers; and control systems for every application — that will show its strength as an infrastructure and collaborative solutions provider.

“We have a full line-up at this show, with everything from our seamless scaling switchers, HDMI switchers, and HDBaseT products to our popular FLEX control system, HuddleVU collaboration solutions, and Digital Ribbon offerings, that will demonstrate to attendees how FSR is the leading provider of solutions that not only help build a solid infrastructure but also support the industry with numerous collaboration and control solutions,” says company president Jan Sandri. “In addition, as InfoComm Connections makes its debut in NY, co-locating with the ever-growing CCW+SATCON show, we’re thrilled to be on-board as an exhibitor, thus showing our support for this highly important market segment.”

Late last year, InfoComm International and the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) announced that their events, InfoComm Connections and Content and Communications World (CCW+SATCON), would be co-located in 2015, expecting to draw nearly 10,000 attendees and roughly 365 exhibitors.



Owned and produced by NAB, CCW+SATCON is considered the largest media, entertainment, video and communications technology conference and exposition on the East Coast. InfoComm Connections is a two-day trade show aimed at technology managers, in-house technical staff, institutional buyers and end-users. In addition to InfoComm University training, InfoComm Connections features partner group conference offerings in affordable, focused sessions.

