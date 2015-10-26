Cinegy announces new Latin America partnership

Cinegy, which develops and produces software technology for digital video processing, asset management, video compression and automation and playout, today announced a new partnership with TIVIT-Synapsis, a leading integrated technology service provider that operates throughout Latin America.

Cinegy’s latest products and services will feature on the TIVIT-Synapsis stand at CAPER 15, which takes place at theCosta Salguero Convention Center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from 28-30 October, 2015. More than 6,000 Latin American broadcast professionals will explore more than 500 exhibiting broadcast product and service providers.

TIVIT-Synapsis will be represented at CAPER 15 by AQB, its Argentina-based subsidiary, on Stand D-38. Cinegy Sales executive Daniel Sabio will be present on the stand to showcase Cinegy’s archive and media asset management solution, Cinegy Archive, along with Cinegy’s playout and automation solution, Cinegy Air, among other offerings.

Parent company TIVIT, based inSão Paulo, Brazil, recently acquired Synapsis, a Santiago, Chile-based IT services company, in a deal worth US$ 150 million. The move extends TIVIT’s reach to seven major Latin American markets, where it operates as TIVIT-Synapsis.

TIVIT-Synapsis Operations Director Claudio Stasi said, “We have been working in most MAM and tapeless solutions for over a decade and we believe that Cinegy offers the best modular products to complement our storage, backup, delivery, post production, QC and transcoding products.”

Cinegy Managing Director Daniella Weigner said, “This partnership marks a major step forward in expanding our presence in global markets. The whole of Latin America is one of the most vibrant broadcast markets in the world and we are delighted to be working with TIVIT-Synapsis to highlight the numerous advantages of Cinegy’s modular, software-only approach.”