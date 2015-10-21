Post-Production Facility Run VT Chooses Forscene for Cost, Scale, and Portability Benefits

LONDON -- Oct. 21, 2015 -- Forbidden Technologies plc, maker of market-leading professional video editing software Forscene, announced today that London post-production house Run VT now offers Forscene as part of its comprehensive production kit for shoot, ingest, post, and delivery. Run VT clients are using Forscene not only at the Run VT facility, but also in their studios and homes to view, log, and begin rough-cutting assemblies in preparation for the Avid edit.

"When we were looking to augment our offering, we considered a number of options. We had debated using Avid Interplay, but we found Forscene's pay-as-you-go approach appealing for both our facility and our clients from a cost and scalability perspective," said Happy Chhokar, director of operations and business development at Run VT. "The fact that clients can log in securely to review and organize material from anywhere with an Internet connection not only ups the portability and convenience factor, but also means they are better prepared for edit -- so they spend less time searching through material and more time crafting stories."

So far, Run VT has two clients using Forscene on a number of different reality series, productions with notoriously high-shoot-ratios.

"With Run VT's Forscene deployment, they can offer their clients a way to work more efficiently and turn projects around quickly," said Jason Cowan, director of business development at Forbidden. "High-shoot-ratio productions especially benefit from Forscene because it helps producers and editors pare down the footage as they go and create rough cuts for easier editing down the line."

