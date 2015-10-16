The Recording Academy® Producers & Engineers Wing® to Host Annual GRAMMY SoundTables® Event at the 139th AES Convention in NYC

Highly Anticipated Panel "GRAMMY SoundTables®:After Hours: Mixing for LateNight New York" Will Feature Mixers from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon



Santa Monica, Calif. (October 15, 2015) — The Recording Academy® Producers & Engineers Wing® will be hosting this year's presentation of their annual GRAMMY SoundTables® event at the 139th International AES Convention at the Javits Center in New York City, as part of its ongoing efforts to offer educational resources and other development opportunities to audio professionals. On Saturday, October 31, at 2 p.m. is the highly anticipated free special event, "GRAMMY SoundTables: After Hours: Mixing for Late Night New York," taking place in room 1A23/24. Moderating the panel will be GRAMMY® Award Winning bassist and singer Will Lee, an industry legend for his touring and session work, and best known for his longtime role on Late Show with David Letterman as a key member of the CBS Orchestra.

Slated panelists include Harvey Goldberg (Late Show with David Letterman, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert), Josiah Gluck (Saturday Night Live) and Lawrence Manchester (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), who will discuss the unique challenges faced by audio professionals mixing music for late night’s fast-paced talk and variety formats. Along with political satire and cutting edge comedy, these programs have become the go-to showcase for the best in music, from exciting young up-and-comers to the established cream of the crop—along with killer house bands. Join the P&E Wing for a conversation with the music mixers who make it happen for these groundbreaking shows.

"Our annual AES GRAMMY SoundTables event is always one of the highlights of our year," stated Maureen Droney, The Recording Academy Managing Director, P&E Wing and Recording Technology. "With the AES show in New York this year, we decided to take advantage of the proximity to the talented audio engineers who mix the music for some of the most talked about shows on television. This is sure to be a uniquely entertaining special event."

