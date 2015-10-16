139th International AES Convention to Offer More Stops Than Ever on Its Technical Tours





— This year’s tour schedule includes Avery Fisher Hall, NBCUniversal, Sear Sound, Steinway and Sons, the Thomas Edison museum and other NYC locales —



New York, NY — Attendees to the 139th AES International Convention will have a rare opportunity to visit some of the most legendary audio-related locales in the region, including Avery Fisher Hall, NBCUniversal Studios, Thomas Edison Memorial Park, Steinway and Sons and more. AES Technical Tours will be available on a first-come-first-served basis to anyone with an All Access badge. Tickets can be purchased during normal registration hours at the 139th AES at the Jacob Javits Center in New York, October 29 – November 1.



“New York City offers an unmatched number of world-renowned facilities of interest to audio professionals, and this year’s Technical Tours itinerary is the most extensive ever,” said David Merrill, 139th AES Technical Tours Chair. “We’ll be offering up-close looks at some of the area’s most important studios, concert halls, manufacturers and even a Halloween-themed visit to a high-tech haunted hotel.”

Stops on the Technical Tour include the following:

Thursday, October 29, 2:00 – 5:00 pm

Brooklyn Phono

Thursday, October 29, 2:15 – 3:45 pm

The DiMenna Center for Classical Music with The Orchestra of St. Luke’s

Thursday, October 29, 6:00 – 10:00 pm

Gravesend Inn

Friday, October 30, 10:30 am – 1:00 pm

Sear Sound

Friday, October 30, 12:00 – 4:00 pm

Steinway and Sons

Friday, October 30, 1:15 – 4:45 pm

WNYC Radio

Saturday, October 31, 2:00 – 4:30 pm

Rodgers and Hammerstein Archives

Saturday, October 31, 3:45 – 6:45 pm

Avery Fisher Hall

Saturday, October 31, 4:00 pm — 8:00 pm

Thomas Edison Museum

Sunday, November 1, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

NBCUniversal

Additional information about the AES Technical Tours is available at: http://www.aes.org/events/139/tours/.

For the latest information on the AES139 Convention in New York City and how to register for your FREE Exhibits-Plus or premium All Access badge, visit http://www.aes.org/events/139/.



Photo Caption: The Thomas Edison National Historic Park is one of the available AES Technical Tour excursions; the music room in Edison’s preserved and restored laboratory is shown here.



