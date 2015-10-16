Come On Down! Ed Greene, Sound Mixer for The Price Is Right To Deliver Friday’s Lunchtime Keynote at the 139th AES International Convention





— Sound engineer for the classic game show and Whose Line Is It Anyway? to provide detailed insights about the latest in TV audio mixing —



New York, NY — The mix is right! When it’s in the hands of Ed Greene, mixing engineer for America’s classic TV game show The Price Is Right and the improvisational comedy show Whose Line Is It Anyway?, there’s no doubt about it. At the 139th AES International Convention’s Friday lunchtime keynote on October 30 (12:30 – 1:30 pm), Greene will address how the most recent audio technologies are enhancing the TV game show experience.



“No one knows what makes game show audio tick better than Ed Greene,” said Convention Co-Chair Jim Anderson, “We are delighted to have Ed share how game show excitement is heightened by audio, and talk about the latest tools and techniques that make it happen.”

Now in its 44th season, The Price Is Right is one of the most iconic game shows of all time. While the key elements of the show’s success – the host, audience, contestants and game play – remain the same, the producers have embraced cutting-edge tech to bring the show to a higher level of excitement. Greene will describe and demonstrate these techniques and show why after all this time, viewers and studio audiences still can’t wait to “Come on Down!”

Whose Line Is It Anyway? is a genuine improv comedy show that originated in the UK and is now airing on The CW. The UK production team came to America to launch the show to domestic audiences and the same producers have returned to complete production of the show’s third season. Based around a game show format, the anything-can-happen on-screen antics keep Greene and his team on their toes every second of air time.

Additional information about the Friday, October 30 Lunchtime Keynote with Ed Greene is available at http://www.aes.org/events/139/specialevents/?ID=4647.

For the latest information on the 139th International Audio Engineering Society Convention in New York City and how to register for your FREE Exhibits-Plus or premium All Access badge, visit http://www.aes.org/events/139/.

