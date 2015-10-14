Francisco Artes to Deliver Keynote Presentation on Cyber Security at 2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium Today, Oct. 14

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Oct. 14, 2015 -- On Wednesday, Oct. 14, renowned information security executive Francisco (Frank) Artes will give a keynote presentation titled "PII Over Wi-Fi -- An Unintended Protocol" at the 2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium. Taking place Oct. 13-16 at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida, the four-day symposium is an annual gathering of broadcast engineers from the U.S. and around the world for technical sessions, networking, and knowledge transfer.

"We're honored to have an industry luminary with Frank's credentials address the Symposium on an issue that's becoming more and more critical in the broadcasting world," said Roz Clark, conference co-chair for the IEEE Broadcast Symposium. "Through his career, he has played a significant role in creating many of the best practices for securing intellectual property within the computer gaming, motion picture, and television industries."

Artes' keynote presentation, scheduled for 12:15 p.m. during the IEEE Broadcast Symposium boxed lunch on Oct. 14, will focus on the collection of personally identifiable information (PII) by government entities such as the NSA and commercial corporations such as Facebook, and how the general consumer market views this collection of data. "While government collection is generally seen as a violation of privacy and civil rights, data-gathering from commercial entities like social media is often considered to be opt-in and given with consent," Artes said. "But there's a third vector that most people are not aware of, in which extremely private data is automatically broadcast to the world on a regular basis and is betraying our confidentiality and privacy. In this presentation, we'll provide an insight into the hacker mindset and the exploitation of sound engineering principals in consumer products."

Currently head of information technology and security for MaxPlay Inc., Artes is leading a team that is developing the first SaaS-based multiplatform game development engine. Artes is well-known for his work on cybercrime, hacking, and forensic security. He has worked with various federal, state, and local government organizations, as well as law enforcement agencies such as the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security, the FBI, the Texas Rangers, the U.S. Marshals, and Europol. Prior to joining MaxPlay, he served as chief technology architect and principal engineer for NSS Labs; vice president and chief architect/content protection for Trace3; vice president, security worldwide, for Deluxe Entertainment Services Group; and information security officer for Electronic Arts. Artes has presented on six of the seven continents and serves on several boards.

About IEEE BTS

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a technical society and council dedicated toward advancing electrical and electronic engineering by maintaining scientific and technical standards, as well as educating its members through various meetings, presentations, events, conferences, and training programs. IEEE BTS has more than 2,000 members and chapters worldwide and has its own business office located in Piscataway, New Jersey.

