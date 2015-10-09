Creating the Sounds of Opportunity for the Next Generation of Audio Professionals: Student and Career Development Events at the 139th International Audio Engineering Society Convention





— Education and Career Fair, Student Recording Competition, SPARS mentoring sessions among highlights of events for student AES participants —



New York, NY — The 139th AES International Convention will have a strong focus on the future as it welcomes the next generation of audio professionals to participate in a full program schedule organized for students. Workshops, tutorials, recording and design competitions, exhibitions and mentoring sessions will all be available to budding audio industry professionals who make the trip to this year’s 139th AES Convention, October 29 – November 1, 2015, at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City,



“For students and young professionals, an AES Convention is the most valuable resource for connecting oneself to a successful career in the audio industry,” said John Krivit, AES President-Elect and long-time AES Education Committee Chair. “There is so much going on in New York City this year that difficult choices will have to be made for those who can’t be in four places at one time. This is the world of opportunity for anyone looking for a career in audio.”

It all kicks off Thursday, October 29 with the first meeting of the AES Student Delegate Assembly. This will mark the official opening of the Convention’s student program and offer an opportunity to make introductions to fellow audio students from all corners of the world. The meeting will announce the finalists in the Student Recording Competition categories and the Student Design Competition, and preview all upcoming student and education-related Convention events.

On Friday, October 30 the focus will be on recording in the Student Recording Critiques and the first round of the Student Recording Competition. In the former, students will be able to bring their recordings to non-competitive listening sessions and receive feedback on their projects. Friday’s Student Recording Competition is an AES highlight, where the finalists in each category will play their projects and get feedback from a panel of industry judges.

Saturday, October 31 will be jam-packed with student-centric events including the AES 135th Education and Career Fair, which will match job seekers with companies and prospective students with undergraduate and graduate academic programs. All attendees of the Convention, students and professionals alike, will be welcome to offer a resume to participating company representatives. Admission is free and open to all registered Convention attendees.

The “SPARS Speed Counseling with Experts – Mentoring Answers for Your Career” session will give students, recent graduates and those interested in career advice the opportunity to interact with working professionals in Q and A sessions in a 20-minute speed group mentoring format.

In the AES Student Design Competition participants will be able to show off their hardware and software designs, from loudspeakers and DSP plug-ins to hardware, signal analysis tools, mobile applications and more. Rounding out Saturday’s programs will be another Student Recording Critiques session and Round 2 of the Student Recording Competition.

Sunday, November 1 will feature another Student Recording Critiques session and the second SDA meeting, where among other activities, the judges’ comments and awards will be presented for the Recording Competitions and Design Competitions.

“There are so many great workshops and tutorials available to students who purchase a full badge to the 139th Technical Program,” adds Krivit. Students who look to expand their knowledge of Game Audio, Audio Forensics, Live Touring, Recording, Broadcasting and Streaming, and what it takes to find a job in today’s Real Industry, will not be disappointed.”

Additional information and a complete listing of student and career development events is available at http://www.aes.org/events/139/students/.

For the latest information on the AES 139th International Convention in New York City and how to register for your FREE Exhibits-Plus or premium All Access (deeply discounted for AES Student members) badge, visit http://www.aes.org/events/139/.

