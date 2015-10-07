Triveni Digital Simplifies Video and Audio Monitoring in Modern Networking Infrastructures With New 10GigE Capability for StreamScope(R) RM-40

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Oct. 6, 2015 -- Triveni Digital today announced 10GigE monitoring capabilities for its market-leading StreamScope(R) RM-40 DTV transport stream monitoring system. Utilizing the end-to-end video monitoring and analysis solution, cable operators can quickly and cost-effectively identify and resolve video and audio quality issues, from the 10GigE core network all the way to the edge QAM, while ensuring compliance with closed-captioning and audio loudness standards and legislation.

"Many of today's cable operators are migrating to a 10GigE video infrastructure to free up bandwidth for additional channels and services. Yet, when it comes to the 10GigE environment, locating and eliminating transport stream errors in a timely and affordable fashion can be challenging," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "Adding 10GigE functionality to our award-winning StreamScope RM-40 platform simplifies this process, making it a breeze for operators to locate and eliminate transport stream errors in modern networking architectures. By enabling a smooth transition to a 10GigE infrastructure, StreamScope allows operators to deliver additional revenue-generating channels and services while maintaining a high level of viewer satisfaction."

Compared with other systems on the market today, which only allow operators to utilize a fraction of the monitoring functionality through the 10GigE interface, the StreamScope RM-40 supports high throughput while maintaining all monitoring capabilities, saving significant rack space, reducing power consumption, and therefore minimizing operating expenses. Giving operators the power to detect, locate, and determine quickly which errors require a timely resolution as well as those that can be ignored, the StreamScope RM-40 minimizes mean time between repairs to guarantee a superior quality service for viewers.

The StreamScope RM-40 includes a variety of advanced capabilities for detecting and eliminating issues with transmission that can cause noticeable video and audio impairments, such as video tiling, lip sync errors, intermittent tuning, inconsistent loudness levels, and missing components. Through the system's automated stream comparison function, cable operators can check and report for expected relationships between digital video streams. The StreamScope RM-40 also provides real-time, intelligent filtering to speed up operations, classifying and filtering errors based on error severity scales defined by SCTE-142, the cable industry's standard for transport stream error verification.

After a transport stream or closed-caption issue has been detected, the StreamScope RM-40 provides engineers with a real-time report that includes high-resolution video thumbnails and text, enabling them to quickly pinpoint the issue and resolve it. Reports can be stored over the long term, allowing operators to perform post-mortem analyses and keep thorough records for compliance with industry regulations. Furthermore, the StreamScope RM-40 features a color-coded Web-based user interface that displays video and audio thumbnails, bitrate graphs, loudness measurements, alert triggers, and more -- anytime, anywhere, on any device, including laptops, PCs, and mobile devices such as iPhone(R) and Android(R) smartphones.

The StreamScope RM-40's next-generation closed captioning and audio loudness monitoring capabilities assure a superior audio experience for viewers. Using the platform, cable operators can analyze DTV streams for variations in audio loudness and confirm compliance with audio loudness standards like ATSC A/85 and ITU-R BS.1770, which serve as the foundation for loudness monitoring legislation like the U.S. CALM Act. StreamScope RM-40's closed caption monitoring and auditing capabilities make it easy for operators to comply with FCC 14-12 legislation.

More information about Triveni Digital products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

