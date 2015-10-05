Triveni Digital Enhances 4K TV Service Quality With New HEVC Capability for StreamScope(R) MT-50

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Oct. 5, 2015 -- Triveni Digital today announced a new HEVC functionality for its award-winning StreamScope(R) MT-50 transport stream analysis and troubleshooting tool, enabling broadcast and cable operators to address the growing consumer demand for 4K television services. Through advanced features such as HEVC support, intelligent filtering, closed captioning analyses, and audio monitoring, the StreamScope MT-50 allows operators to swiftly detect and resolve transport stream errors, ensuring superior quality of service (QoS) for viewers. The new HEVC capability of the StreamScope MT-50 will be showcased at the SCTE Cable Tec Expo in New Orleans, Oct 15-17 in booth 1709.

"HEVC has emerged as a cost-effective method for delivering 4K video content. But the next-generation video compression scheme is much more complex than H.264, making it more difficult to pinpoint transport stream issues," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "Adding HEVC functionality to our StreamScope MT-50 family greatly simplifies this process. By providing real-time, high-resolution reports of video, audio, and closed-captioning errors, including HEVC video thumbnails and text, the end-to-end transport stream analysis and troubleshooting tool speeds up error resolution, enabling operators to take advantage of new revenue opportunities and improve the QoS they deliver to customers."

The StreamScope MT-50 supports a broad range of video compression schemes, from HEVC to H.264 and MPEG-2, allowing operators to make a smooth transition to an all-HEVC infrastructure. As new video formats and compression technologies emerge in the future, the software-based solution will make it easy and affordable for operators to adapt, eliminating the need for any additional hardware.

The new HEVC capability is available for all versions of the StreamScope MT-50, including the StreamScope Portal, an ultraportable, touchscreen tablet-based analyzer featuring the industry's most comprehensive MPEG analysis engine. The HEVC capability is also part of the StreamScope MT-50 HDT, which offers a 10 GigE interface option and a 16:9 HD touchscreen for easy, efficient transport stream analysis and troubleshooting.

In addition to HEVC support, the StreamScope MT-50 includes advanced closed-caption and audio monitoring features to guarantee a world-class audio experience for viewers. Transport stream errors are classified and filtered based on error severity scales defined by industry standards, such as DVB-SI, SCTE-142, and ATSC A/78, allowing for quick error resolution. Through the StreamScope MT-50, operators can store error reports over a long period of time to perform post-mortem analyses and keep thorough records for compliance with industry regulations.

