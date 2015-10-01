Viaccess-Orca SPORTEL Monaco EXHIBITOR PREVIEW

In today's rapidly evolving sports media industry, content owners and service providers face a variety of challenges, including the need to protect live broadcasts from piracy as well as address the growing viewer demand for a more personalized and engaging television experience.

During SPORTEL 2015, Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, will demonstrate how content owners and service providers can quickly address these critical market changes to shape the ultimate content experience on every screen -- ahead of the competition.

Viaccess-Orca solutions guarantee that a service providers' voyage into the OTT multiscreen world is secure, fast, and seamless, ensuring maximum viewer engagement on a wide range of devices while protecting premium content.

Key Products and Technology Demos

Eye on Piracy

Today's sports content owners and pay-TV operators have high expectations when it comes to fighting piracy, particularly when it comes to live sports broadcasting. Illegal content streaming links must be removed in a short amount of time after the beginning of the broadcast or rights owners' revenue streams will be impacted. At SPORTEL, Viaccess-Orca will showcase its Eye on Piracy solution, which helps content owners and operators track, fight, and prove various types of piracy, such as Web streaming and peer-to-peer content redistribution, getting the links removed within the first few minutes of broadcast.

A new "Snapshots" feature has been added to the Eye on Piracy service to capture illegally redistributed video streams. This new capability enables content and rights owners to collect evidence on piracy, in real time, to build legal cases in the most efficient manner possible. During a live demo at SPORTEL, attendees can see how the Eye on Piracy solution helps operators rapidly take down TV content from illegal sites and eliminate the redistribution of live events, such as major sports matches.

Virtual Reality Solution

At SPORTEL, Viaccess-Orca will showcase an end-to-end virtual reality technology solution -- created with partners Harmonic and Video Stitch -- that allows content owners and pay-TV operators to deliver premium content, including live sports, in 360 degrees leveraging their video infrastructure (including streaming, UHD encoding etc.). By enabling a more engaging, personalized, and immersive television experience for viewers, the virtual reality ecosystem revolutionizes the way that people enjoy premium sports content. The SPORTEL demonstration will feature a consumer-grade head-mounted display connected to a smartphone that will decode Ultra HD 2160p50 HEVC Main 10.

The virtual reality ecosystem features Harmonic's Electra(TM) X3 advanced media processor, ProMedia(R) X Origin multiscreen media server, ProMedia Xpress high-performance transcoder, and WFS(TM) workflow system for video compression, encryption, and streaming. They have been integrated with VideoStitch's Studio V2 post-production 360-degree video stitching software. By applying cutting-edge image processing techniques, such as color correction, exposure, and panorama orientation to camera-capture images in real time, the Studio V2 software transforms content, enabling it to be viewed in the virtual reality realm. Viaccess-Orca manages the end-to-end ecosystem in addition to improving viewer engagement through its Connected Sentinel Player offering for secure playback and COMPASS personalization platform.

Through the pre-integrated ecosystem, content owners and operators can accelerate the deployment of a fully immersive television experience. Compatible with readily available smartphones, the solution will make virtual reality become a reality for viewers sooner rather than later.

