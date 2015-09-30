Trilogy Expands Middle East Presence

Trilogy, a leading supplier of intercom solutions and master reference generators for the broadcast industry, has announced the appointment of Andrew Childs as business development manager for the Middle East.

Childs arrives at Trilogy from Quantum, a leading storage, archive, and data protection solutions provider, where he was regional sales manager for the Middle East.

Trilogy Sales Director Ewan Johnston said, “With the launch of exciting new products, Trilogy is expanding its sales capability. The Middle East is a very important market for us and the addition of a local presence will enable us to better serve our customers and partners and take advantage of the significant growth in the region. I know Andrew will be just the right man to pursue and secure the many opportunities to accelerate Trilogy’s growth in the Middle East.”

Childs added, “Trilogy is a highly respected brand in the Middle East, and with so many compelling new product developments like the new VoiceFlow™ communication unit and Gemini II distributed matrix intercom system, it’s prime time for the company. I very much look forward to sharing and developing the mutual benefits that can be realised from Trilogy’s complete product range.”

Childs is based in Dubai and his appointment is effective immediately. He can be reached on Tel: +971 55 547 6070, Email: andrew.childs@trilogycomms.com.

