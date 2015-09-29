iZotope Announces Comprehensive "Music Production Bundle" Featuring the All-New Ozone 7 Advanced

New bundle offers solutions for mixing, mastering, and vocal production, led by a vintage-inspired update to their critically acclaimed mastering software

Cambridge, MA - iZotope, Inc., a leading audio technology company, is announcing a new Music Production Bundle. Five award-winning plug-ins are now available at a special bundle price, offering a savings of nearly 50%.

The Music Production Bundle includes Ozone for delivering professional-sounding masters; Alloy for adding clarity, punch, and life to mixes; Nectar for enhancing and tuning up vocals; Trash for sonic distortion and experimentation; and Insight to visually diagnose what's going on with your mix. Elegant workflows and built-in visual feedback make the Music Production Bundle accessible for any musician, engineer, producer, or sound designer.

The flagship product in the bundle is the all-new Ozone 7 Advanced. Operating as a standalone platform or as a plug-in within all major DAWs, Ozone 7 Advanced includes a full suite of mastering tools. Four new Vintage modules (Vintage Compressor, Vintage EQ, Vintage Tape, and Vintage Limiter) allow engineers to dial in the desired amount of vintage character. Codec Preview lets users hear how their masters will sound to listeners who stream or buy their music online.

New updates for both the Advanced and Standard version of Ozone 7 include:

Vintage Limiter that adds sonic characteristics of analog hardware

New export options for delivering your mastered audio to desired MP3/AAC formats

IRC IV mode in the Maximizer to increase perceived loudness without pumping or distortion

Improved Dynamic EQ, a precision EQ that lives and breathes with your music

"The Ozone 7 update builds on iZotope's reputation for superior sound quality audio mastering tools. We're adding more processing capabilities, including an innovative new IRC limiting algorithm that uses spectral shaping to reduce pumping and distortion," says iZotope Product Manager Izzy Maxwell. "Ozone 7 Advanced honors all the aspects of vintage hardware, compressors, and tape that people love - warmth, saturation, character, richness - and reimagines them for the modern digital music production realm."

"We found increasing numbers of customers using Ozone to mix as well as master their audio. With the Music Production Bundle, we wanted to provide customers a smoother path to all of iZotope's mastering and mixing tools at a compelling price that is affordable to project studios and pros alike."

iZotope will present Ozone 7, Ozone 7 Advanced, and the Music Production Bundle at AES 2015 in New York, October 29 - November 1.

Availability

iZotope's Music Production Bundle is available now for both new customers and upgraders from previous versions of Ozone. Includes: Ozone 7 Advanced*, Insight, Alloy 2, Nectar 2 Production Suite, and Trash 2 (plus two Trash Expansions).

*Customers will receive Ozone 6 Advanced at time of purchase with a free upgrade to Ozone 7 Advanced when it is released in November.

Pricing

The Music Production Bundle, Ozone 7 Advanced, and Ozone 7 are on sale through November 11, 2015:

Music Production Bundle is available for $549 USD (reg. $599) and includes a free upgrade to Ozone 7 Advanced when it is released in November.

Ozone 6 Advanced is available for $449 USD (reg. $499) and includes a free upgrade to Ozone 7 Advanced when it is released in November.

Ozone 6 is available for $199 USD (reg. $249) and includes a free upgrade to Ozone 7 when it is released in November.

Upgrade pricing can be found on iZotope's website.

All customers purchasing Ozone 6 or Ozone 6 Advanced after August 26, 2015 will receive a free upgrade to the respective version of Ozone 7 when it is released in November.

About iZotope, Inc.

iZotope makes innovative products that inspire and enable people to be creative. Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, iZotope has spent over a decade developing award-winning products and audio technologies for professionals and hobbyists alike. Used by millions of people in over 50 countries, iZotope products are a core component of GRAMMY-winning music studios, Oscar- and Emmy-winning film and TV post-production studios, and prominent radio studios, as well as basement and bedroom studios across the globe. iZotope also powers products made by industry partners such as Adobe, Avid, Microsoft, and Sony. iZotope was recently honored with an Emmy® Award for Outstanding Achievement in Engineering Development for its flagship audio repair suite, RX®.

For more information on iZotope products, please visit www.izotope.com.