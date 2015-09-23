PIXSPAN ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INTEGRATION WITH AUTODESK CREATIVE FINISHING SUITE

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND (September 23, 2015) – Pixspan, Inc. announced today that Autodesk, Inc. has integrated Pixspan’s full resolution bit-exact software in the Autodesk Creative Finishing suite. Autodesk’s upcoming Flame Extension 1 release will integrate Pixspan within Flame Premium, Flame, Flare, and Lustre to allow savings on storage and network costs as well as faster collaboration while preserving 100 percent of the quality. The Autodesk Creative Finishing suite will be able to publish and share Pixspan’s .pxz smaller file format among its applications. Artists will enjoy Autodesk’s same smooth workflow while saving their organizations 50-80 percent on both storage and network.

Pixspan’s software is comprised of the free “Pixspan Reader,” which is available to all Flame users and permits seamless decoding of Pixspan’s format, and Pixspan’s subscription-based option that enables saving, exporting, and publishing in the .pxz format. Pixspan subscriptions will be available through select resellers and system integrators, including some Autodesk Specialized Partners.

“With the aid of Pixspan, Autodesk Creative Finishing customers can take advantage of savings on storage and network costs while preserving maximum quality. This is an example of Autodesk’s commitment to improving the customer experience while maximizing existing hardware and software investments, without compromising quality,” said Steve McNeill, Autodesk director of Product Management and Development.

“We are pleased that Autodesk, as a premier provider of visual effects and finishing products, with its leadership in creative finishing, has integrated Pixspan’s capabilities in such a seamless way,” said Michael Rowny, Pixspan’s CEO. “All Creative Finishing customers will now have access to the more efficient workflows for Digital Intermediates and ARRIRaw, so important for high resolution projects.”

Watch a video on Pixspan’s integration with Autodesk Flame Extension 1 here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hl3rDSy814g.