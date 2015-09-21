Media Links Inc. Relocates Its Americas Headquarters to Support Company Growth

New 10,000 Square Foot Facility Supports Expanding R&D, Training & Support

Media Links, Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner, and the market leader in media and data transport over IP solutions, announced it has relocated its Americas headquarters and U.S. based staff from Bloomfield, Connecticut to a new facility in Windsor, Connecticut, USA.

Media Links’ renowned video over IP media transport and switching solutions facilitate the transport of high-value media content and data over long distance networks. The Company’s solutions (MD8000, MDX Series and Network Management Software) are deployed globally by television broadcasters and major telecoms for the contribution and distribution of premium-quality 4K, HD, SD content and data.

The 10,000+ square foot operation supports key functions, including software development for the Company’s global Research & Development team, as well as product and software quality assurance (QA) labs. The new headquarters also includes expanded customer training and demonstration facilities plus all administrative, technical support, operations, and warehousing for the Media Links’ Americas business.

The facility is conveniently located less than three miles from Hartford’s Bradley International Airport and less than two hours from New York City and Boston. It is minutes from major shipping and distribution centers.

“The relocation of our Americas headquarters reflects the continued growth and expansion of Media Links as our industry migrates to an IP-based infrastructure. Our new office provides us with significantly more space and resources to support our Americas customer base, including a well-equipped and expertly staffed training & support facility, with capacity for continued growth as we seek to further expand our leading Media over IP platform of solutions,” commented Tom Canavan, President of Media Links Inc. “Notably, we are significantly growing our R&D functions here in the U.S. in support of our headquarters team in Japan. This allows the Company to take advantage of the skill sets we have here in the U.S. and locate key R&D functions closer to our customers.”

Media Links Inc. new address is:



431-C Hayden Station Road

Windsor, CT 06095

USA

Phone: +1 860-206-9163

Fax: +1 860-206-9165

Service: +1 866-801-5397

Sales: info@medialinks.com

Service: service@medialinks.com

www.medialinks.com

All phone and email contact information for management, sales, support/training/services, and administration remain unchanged. Media Links Inc. serves North, Central and South America, and the Caribbean from its Connecticut, USA facility.

In addition to its Americas subsidiary, Media Global Links of Japan maintains offices and facilities in Australia and the UK.





About Media Links

Founded in 1993 with its headquarters in Kawasaki, Japan, Media Global Links Co., Ltd. is a leading developer and manufacturer of broadcast network infrastructure and media transport solutions. Media Links is the umbrella brand name supported by Media Global Links in Japan, Media Links Inc. in Connecticut, USA, Media Links EMEA in the UK and ML AU Pty Ltd. in Australia. The Company’s mission is to offer broadcasters and network providers throughout the world leading edge technology, enabling them to economically transport the complete suite of content signals – 4K, HD/SD video, audio or data - onto their multi-service IP/Ethernet networks. Operating as a pioneer at the forefront of technological innovations and advancements, Media Links provides the only standards based product suite in the market that enables the adoption of media signal types to Telecom standards (IP, Ethernet, SDH, SONET). In 2014, Media Links was awarded a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award for Standardization and Productization of JPEG2000 (J2K) Interoperability. Media Global Link’s common stock is listed and traded on the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the Security Code Number 6659.



For more information, please visit: http://www.medialinks.com

