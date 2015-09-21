Post Haste Digital Forms Strategic Alliance with Larson Studios

New Culver City Studio Co-Op Expands Post Offerings in West LA

Los Angeles, CA(September 21, 2015) – Independent post-production facilities Post Haste Digitaland Larson Studios have joined forces to extend audio and video post production services in West Los Angeles. As part of the arrangement, Hollywood-based Larson will operate the Main Stage in Post Haste’s Culver City facility, where the studio will service its Westside clients and also lend talent to Post Haste projects. Upcoming projects to be mixed in Larson’s new Stage 10 include Fox’s “re-boot” of the cult sci-fi series “The X-Files.”

“Larson Studios has an outstanding reputation for quality and a focus on customer service, making this collaboration a perfect fit. Our newfound affiliation will not only bring new talent and exciting projects to our Westside facility, but also expand our current slate of services,” said Post Haste Digital Owner and President Allan Falk. “We’re very pleased to be working together.”

“I’m very excited about this new affiliation,” said Rick Larson, CEO and president of Larson Studios. “Allan and his team have built a fine facility in a terrific location, and we’re looking forward to expanding the Larson Studios footprint beyond Hollywood.” Mr. Larson continued, “This new relationship and our resulting presence will enable us to fill a void created by changes in the sound finishing world this past year.”

Post Haste’s Culver City facility is home to two re-recording and mixing stages, spacious ADR and Foley stages, two machine rooms and six editorial and mastering suites where the company has completed restoration, mastering, compression, authoring and a multitude of additional post services for projects like: Twentieth Century Fox’s 50th anniversary Blu-ray release of “Lost in Space” and NBC’s Blu-ray/DVD of the series “Aquarius,” among others. Larson’s new Westside stage rounds out nine existing stages spread across its two Hollywood facilities, from which the company has served as the post production home for such shows as: “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “Orange is the New Black,” “Hell on Wheels,” “Graceland,” “Last Man on Earth,” “Getting On” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

About Post Haste Digital

Based in Culver City, CA Post Haste Digital originally formed in 2003 under the guidance of Allan Falk. Catering to ever-changing client needs and expectations, the boutique facility boasts state-of-the-art sound stages and a wide array of post services, including localization, color-correction, DRS, catalog remastering, legacy format transfer, audio conform, restoration and music extraction through its proprietary Music Slayer™ process, encoding and transcoding, compression, authoring and more. Call 310-425-8840 or email info@posthastedigital.com for more information about Post Haste Digital. http://posthastedigital.com/

About Larson Studios

Founded in 2002 by post production sound Icon Rick Larson, Larson Studios is a full-service audio post production company based in Hollywood, CA. Specializing in digital mixing for high definition television, film and media, Larson Studios offers a unique approach to sound with a diverse resume spanning dramas, comedies, reality TV, game shows, and more for broadcast, cable and streaming services, in addition to documentaries and independent feature films. Since its inception, Larson Studios’ crews have earned entertainment industry accolades and nominations including the 2009 Emmy Award for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for “Weeds.” For more information about Larson Studios and its services, contact Rich Ellis via 323 469-3986 or rellis@larson.com. http://www.larson.com/