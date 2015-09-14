Triveni Digital SCTE CABLE-TEC EXPO(R) 2015 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW

Triveni Digital -- Booth 1709

At the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R) 2015, Triveni Digital will demonstrate its industry-leading metadata generation and transport stream analysis platforms, which provide cable operators with increased operational efficiencies and cost savings as they transition to a digital 10Gig Ethernet infrastructure. Through advanced technologies, including HEVC and 10GigE support, Triveni Digital allows cable operators to take advantage of new revenue opportunities and provide a superior quality of service (QoS) to subscribers.

Key Products

NEW 10GigE Support for the StreamScope(R) RM-40 DTV Transport Stream Monitor

At the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2015, Triveni Digital will demonstrate new 10GigE monitoring capabilities for its market-leading StreamScope(R) RM-40 DTV transport stream monitoring system. Utilizing the end-to-end video monitoring and analysis solution, cable operators can quickly and cost-effectively identify and resolve video and audio quality issues, from the 10GigE core network all the way to the edge QAM, while ensuring compliance with closed-captioning and audio loudness standards and legislation.

Compared with other systems on the market today, which only allow operators to utilize a fraction of the monitoring functionality through the 10Gig interface, the StreamScope RM-40 supports high throughput while maintaining all monitoring capabilities, saving significant rack space, reducing power consumption, and therefore minimizing operating expenses.

The StreamScope RM-40 includes a variety of advanced capabilities for detecting and eliminating issues with transmission. Through the system's automated stream comparison function, cable operators can check and report for expected relationships between digital video streams. The StreamScope RM-40 also provides real-time intelligent filtering to speed up operations. By classifying and filtering errors based on error severity scales defined by SCTE-142, the cable industry's standard for transport stream error verification, the StreamScope RM-40 allows operators to determine which errors require a timely resolution, as well as those that can be ignored. Next-generation closed-captioning and audio loudness monitoring capabilities assure a superior audio experience for viewers.

NEW HEVC Functionality for StreamScope(R) MT-50 Transport Stream Analysis and Troubleshooting Tool

Triveni Digital will showcase a new HEVC functionality for its award-winning StreamScope(R) MT-50 real-time DTV transport stream analysis and troubleshooting tool, enabling operators to address the growing consumer demand for 4K television services.

With Triveni Digital's HEVC StreamScope platform, operators can quickly pinpoint and resolve video, audio, and closed-caption impairments in the transport stream, ensuring a superior QoS for viewers. The video monitoring system supports a broad range of video compression schemes, from HEVC to H.264 and MPEG-2, enabling a smooth transition to an all-HEVC infrastructure. As additional video formats and compression technologies emerge in the future, the StreamScope platform will make it easy for operators to adapt via a simple, affordable software update.

The new HEVC capability is available for all versions of the StreamScope MT-50, including the next-generation StreamScope MT-50 HDT, an ultraportable, touchscreen tablet-based analyzer featuring the industry's most comprehensive MPEG analysis engine available, a 10GigE interface option, and a 16:9 HD touch screen that can be controlled by finger or a touch pen. Utilizing the StreamScope MT-50 HDT for DTV transport stream analysis and troubleshooting, cable operators can dramatically increase efficiency, ease of use, and quality control.

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

