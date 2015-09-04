AlanDick Broadcast Shows Full Range of DAB Technologies at IBC 2015 Show

Amsterdam, The Netherlands -- AlanDick Broadcast Ltd. (ADBL), a world leader in the manufacture and design of radio frequency components and antennas for radio and television transmission, is showing its full range of DAB solutions to the international broadcast market at this year’s IBC show in Amsterdam. In stand 8.B94, the company is demonstrating how several of its antennas address the needs of broadcasters with economic and space concerns. Company executives are also sharing stories of successful installations for some of the world’s most renowned broadcasters and broadcast signal providers. In addition to the DAB antennas, ADBL is showcasing its well-received VHF BIII Mask filter/combiner and popular UHF and FM units and towers.

"IBC is a show we look forward to each year, as it gives us the opportunity to demonstrate our solutions and advanced technologies to the international broadcast market and meet with these broadcasters on a one-on-one basis,” says Alex Perchevitch, President of ADBL. “This year, we are showcasing two of our most popular antennas — the Shared Aperture FM Crossbow and the FM Spearhead — specifically developed to meet environmental concerns and zoning and planning restrictions. With a full range of offerings, the 2015 IBC will prove to be another great show.”

The FM Crossbow antenna provides an outstanding omni directional horizontal radiation pattern from an array of four panels mounted around a square structure. The FM Spearhead is ideal for triangular structures and provides an excellent omni directional radiation pattern from a selection of three panels. The DAB antenna elements were designed to be fitted onto the existing FM antennas without disturbing its installation or performance. The systems were range tested to optimize the RF performance of the combined DAB/FM antennas.

About AlanDick Broadcast

UK-based AlanDick Broadcast (ADBL) is a long-established global leader in the manufacture of antennas, combiners / filters, towers and broadcast infrastructure services for digital and analogue video and audio systems. Our portfolio starts at concept and runs through planning site development, station equipment, towers, antennas, and a full implementation and testing service. Additional information about ADBL may be obtained at: www.alandickbroadcast.com

