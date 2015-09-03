Ravinder Dahiya Joins Jampro as Regional Sales Manager

Sacramento, CA – Ravinder Dahiya has joined Jampro Antennas as Regional Sales Manager for South Asia and the Middle East. The announcement was made today by Jampro President Alex Perchevitch, from the Company’s world headquarters in Sacramento, California, USA.

"We are pleased to demonstrate our commitment to this growing region by providing superior resources like Ravinder,” said Perchevitch. “His fresh approach coupled with his industry experience in designing broadcasting systems is a benefit to our customers."

Dahiya joins Jampro following tenure as a Sales/ Marketing Manager for GatesAir in New Delhi, India.

Based in New Delhi, India, Dahiya’s responsibilities as Regional Sales Manager include servicing existing clients and working with Jampro headquarters to develop strategies to target emerging markets.

Jampro, the world’s most recognized antenna brand, has been providing antenna systems to the Asian-Pacific market since the early 1960's and today leads the way with new technologies.



About Jampro

Jampro Antennas Inc., established to answer the need for quality broadcast systems at a reasonable price, is a leading supplier of antennas, combiners & filters and RF components for every application in the broadcast industry. Reputed for innovation and customization, Jampro builds each system to the specifications of the individual broadcaster. From the first system delivered in 1954 to those installed today, the Company is committed to consistent performance and quality founded on solid engineering. Today, over 25,000 broadcasters worldwide benefit from the quality and performance provided by Jampro systems.

