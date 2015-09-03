Cinegy Launches JET Pack at IBC 2015

At IBC 2015, Cinegy, which develops and produces software technology for digital video processing, asset management, video compression, automation and playout, will take off with the “Cinegy JET Pack”. JET Pack is an all-in-one media management solution for playout; CG and branding; ingest and encoding; monitoring; live production and mixing; and transcoding.

JET Pack is available as an annual subscription for 1995 Euros, including updates, which means that Cinegy’s mission of Software Defined Television has just become even more accessible and flexible.

Cinegy CEO Jan Weigner said, “JET Pack represents a major step-change in how to economically get a channel on air. Over the last 10 years our Cinegy product set has been technically proven to deliver business efficiencies during operations. With the introduction of JET Pack, the practice of spending hard-earned capital to buy multiple software products for installation on multiple big iron machines can join corded telephones in the museum.

“Now all you need is one Cinegy dongle and an annual subscription to provide a vast range of media management functions, all at a fraction of the cost to which most are accustomed. JET Pack can also be purchased for 4995 Euros including the first year of updates. That’s more than 20,000 Euros-worth of software for under 5K. Why not fly First Class and pay for Economy?”

The Cinegy JET Pack includes Cinegy Air PRO - the real-time playout server and multi-channel broadcast automation software; Cinegy Capture PRO - software for real-time ingest; Cinegy Multiviewer – four channels of multi-channel video monitoring software; Cinegy Live mixing and cutting software; and Cinegy Convert transcoding and batch processing software plus many others. All are available on a single annual subscription basis, or for purchase if desired. Organisations from the largest broadcasters to boutiques can choose how to finance their operations with more flexibility than ever before.

JET Pack’s cost-effective annual subscription comes with an option to include all updates, which means there is no need to reinvest every time an improvement comes along. Hardware will become obsolete over time, but the JET Pack software solution will stay up to date as additional enhancements and new features become available.

According to Weigner, “Our software solutions are already the industry’s most solid and reliable foundation for every stage of the digital production process. We’ve just made its implementation, and the ability to get multiple channels on air quickly and painlessly, infinitely easier and so cost-effective that we know it’s going to take off in a big way. That’s why we’ve called it JET Pack.”

The innovative application of technology is central to what Cinegy is all about. As part of that drive, Cinegy’s Head of Product Management, Lewis Kirkaldie, will present “Cloudy with a Chance of Media” in IBC’s Content Everywhere Technology in Action Theatre, located in Hall 3, on Friday 11th September at 2.00pm.

The presentation will be introduced by BBC Northern Ireland and will highlight how IP and cloud-based facilities can be safe, effective, and beneficial in a traditionally conservative world of broadcast-engineering software.

Kirkaldie will then highlight what has emerged from Cinegy’s R&D labs and how those developments have manifested themselves in the launch of JET Pack.