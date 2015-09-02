Lectrosonics’ Canadian Headquarters Opens Expanded Facility near Toronto’s Celebrated Entertainment District

Toronto, Ontario (Sept 1, 2015) — Lectrosonics is pleased to announce the expansion of its Canadian office to a new, larger facility conveniently located near the city of Toronto’s entertainment district, which includes many broadcast and film production locations known as Hollywood North as well as the city’s famed theatre district, The new Canadian facility is located just south of the Bloor subway line and is designed to be a lab-type environment, which includes a new demo/showroom, expanded service department, more parking and easy load-in capabilities -- intended as a place to serve Lectrosonics' clients’ every need.

“Our whole intention in relocating to this facility is to be close and accessible enough to assist our clients with all their RF needs for a production or fixed installation – things like spectrum planning, frequency coordination, even working cooperatively with other manufacturers involved, so our clients feel that Lectrosonics is an essential part of their production,” says Colin Bernard. Director of Canadian Operations, Lectrosonics. “Now we have a convenient location and environment that our clients can easily access. This is intended to be a marketing/sales support office that offers thought leadership, RF consulting and mission critical solutions for our valued customers.”

The Canadian facility is fully-equipped extension of the Lectrosonics’ headquarters, with access to all service data and diagrams, and the ability do all warranty and service for Lectrosonics products in Canada. The service department, headed by RF Technician and Technical Support Specialist Joe Burtinsky, is sound proof and completely self-sufficient in terms of being able to assist customers.

With the close proximity, the new Canadian office recently was able to supply frequency coordination and fast support and service for the Canadian theatre production of “The Wild Party” and beta testing of the new SSM micro transmitter on the Broadway hit musical “Kinky Boots.” They also provide ongoing support to a number of reality television productions, including Master Chef Canada and The Amazing Race Canada, plus many major ENG/EFP news network cameramen

As Toronto is the third largest marketplace in the world after NY Broadway and London Westend in terms of theatre ticket sales, and a huge TV, film and video location hub this city deserves to have a facility like this,” add Bernard. “Production people are always welcome to drop by. The other day, Shania Twain’s RF Technician dropped in. Our core message here at Lectrosonics Canada is “Come on in, we’re here to help you.”

About Lectrosonics

Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theatre technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com.