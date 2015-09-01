AVIWEST Brings New 4K Contribution Encoder to IBC2015

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France -- Sept. 1, 2015 -- AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced the launch of the DMNG HE4000, a new HEVC 4K video encoder designed to optimize the distribution of 4K content over unmanaged networks. Using the high-efficiency video encoder for contribution applications, broadcasters can deliver crystal-clear 4K, HD, or SD video content at low bit rates over IP networks, even in volatile network environments. AVIWEST will demonstrate the DMNG HE4000 at IBC2015, Sept. 11-15, at stand 2.A29 in Amsterdam, and the encoder is expected to ship in Q4 of 2015.

"In order to deliver live video content in the most efficient and affordable way possible, broadcasters need next-generation encoding technologies," said Philippe Gonon, advanced R&D manager at AVIWEST. "Our new DMNG HE4000 video encoder supports HEVC compression in addition to a unique combination of contribution protocols, ensuring smooth delivery of live video content over unmanaged networks, while keeping broadcasters' capital and operational costs low."

The DMNG HE4000 features a compact design that reduces power costs and space requirements, enabling broadcasters to cost-effectively address the growing consumer demand for superior quality live and on-demand video content.

The 1RU HE4000 encoder features AVIWEST SafeStreams(R) technology, bonding together IP networks to assure the delivery of live transmissions even in the midst of unpredictable and unmanaged network conditions, enabling broadcasters to provide seamless news and sports coverage from any location around the world. The HEVC 4K contribution encoder is fully integrated with the DMNG Manager and DMNG Studio receiver to simplify video monitoring, management, and reception.

The HE4000 is part of AVIWEST's DMNG (Digital Mobile News Gathering) family, which enables broadcasters to capture and broadcast live 4K, HD, or SD video over multiple networks, including bonded 3G/4G cellular wireless, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and satellite. Offering easy integration into existing workflows and headends, extremely low power consumption, high MTBF, and unparalleled mobility, the DMNG systems offer broadcasters a fully integrated and cloud-based solution for breaking news and live events coverage.

