TSL Unveils New TallyMan Virtual Panel at IBC 2015

At IBC 2015 on stand 10.B41, leading broadcast equipment manufacturer, TSL Products, will unveil a new Virtual Panel add on option for TallyMan, a control system that coordinates critical infrastructure components in a TV facility, to ensure that creative teams, talent and camera operators are aware of (and can instruct) relevant systems at pertinent times throughout the production.

With the addition of the new TallyMan Virtual panel, users can now access the powerful functionality provided in every TallyMan system out-of-the-box through an intuitive interface that is fully customizable to end users' requirements.

Using a unique configurable, touch screen interface, the Tallyman Virtual Panel can control many different routers, thereby eliminating the need to purchase vendor specific router control panels for each operational area. Instead, users can design their own control interface in a flexible cost effective way, individually tailored to the needs of each operational position, allowing operators to concentrate on their job, rather than battling interoperability.

The TallyMan virtual panel is compatible with all TallyMan installations. New and existing users will gain a new level of interaction with their facility. It is a powerful addition that can implemented in any facility with minimal interference to operations.

"Workflows within television stations and outside broadcast facilities have changed enormously over the years. Operators now have to contend with high levels of multi-tasking and are responsible for the safe delivery of hundreds of television broadcast signals, becoming less concerned with the underlying technology of the facility and more focused on content delivery. Anything that can make this task more efficient is welcomed. The Tallyman Virtual Panel completes any Tallyman installation by providing a consistent, easy to use, control interface for operational workflows with potential savings of thousands of dollars," explains Pieter Schillebeeckx - Product Director, TSLProducts.

Almost every new device in a facility has a control interface, whether Serial, SNMP, TCP/UDP or web browser interface, and the TallyMan Virtual panel gives simple, intuitive access to all, including:

·Signal flow management - Control of Video and Audio routers, including internal routers of audio consoles and Vision Switchers.

·Grouped Signal flow management - facilitating 4K, SD-follow-HD and audio-follow-video functionality across or within routing devices.

·Procedure automation - Simplify multi step procedures across multiple devices into a single button press or without any human interaction with live feedback on the virtual panel.

·Virtual patching - remove the time consuming patching in dynamic installs such as Outside Broadcast vehicles, TallyMan contains a fully fledged GPI router with pre-sets.

·Custom IP and Serial interfaces - to allow interaction with in-house systems and devices without additional development.

ABOUT TSL PRODUCTS

TSL Products designs, manufactures and markets a range of hardware and software solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries.

Specializing in audio monitoring, surround microphones and processors, broadcast control systems and power management tools, TSL Products’ solutions satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows, helping its customers to lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations.

For more information visit www.tslproducts.com

Follow us on Twitter @TSL_Products