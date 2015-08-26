Friend MTS Strenghtens Content Protection Solutions with Appointment of OTT Specialist

Friend MTS has enhanced its video content protection solutions with the appointment of OTT specialist Rob Brown to the position of Senior Solutions Architect.



The industry veteran will work closely with the company’s commercial and engineering teams across the globe to develop security solutions that best meet the needs of Pay TV and OTT operators in today’s changing media landscape.



Brown, who has held similar positions at both Irdeto and Piksel, has more than 15 years’ experience in creating premium internet video platforms. He has designed, built and supported the OTT infrastructure for some of the world’s most successful Pay TV providers including Sky, Channel 4’s 4OD, OSN and AT&T. Brown has also consulted on internet video for Disney, Univision, BBC and ITV. With his extensive experience in OTT, Brown will be instrumental in enhancing Friend MTS’s solutions to effectively and efficiently tackle streaming piracy.



Brown said, “Friend MTS is really making waves in the industry and I’m excited to be a part of that. I’ve been in the industry long enough to know that combatting piracy is no small feat but Friend MTS has a great set of products based on smart technology that will actually make a difference.”



Jonathan Friend, CEO at Friend MTS added, “We are really pleased to welcome Rob at this particularly exciting time for Friend MTS. Rob has built OTT platforms for some of the biggest names in media so he already knows all about the challenges of content security. This makes him perfectly placed to help our customers and potential customers find the best way to secure and protect their content and more importantly their revenues.”



Brown will join key members of the Friend MTS team on stand 1.A44 at IBC in Amsterdam from 11-15 September. Located in Hall 1, the Friend MTS stand will showcase its full suite of unique cloud video security services.



# # #



About Friend MTS Friend MTS is a company dedicated to innovation in content and platform security. In the ten years since our inception we have developed a comprehensive suite of security services, powered by best-of-breed technologies, to deliver the right solution in any situation. Taking the approach of end-to-end service delivery, we are unique in developing and maintaining our entire technology stack in-house. Our R&D teams are staffed by leading experts in a variety of disciplines in the field of technical security, ranging from signals processing and search specialists, through to data analysts and operational security researchers. This level of control gives us unparalleled flexibility to service clients’ exact requirements. www.friendmts.com