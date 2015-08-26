Symetrix Adds Trio of New Control Options for SymNet DSPs

SEATTLE, WA —AUGUST 2015: Following the launch of SymNet Composer 4.1, Symetrix has bolstered its control and command offering for Symnet open architecture Dante-scalable DSPs with the addition of three new control options.

The first of these options, the ARC-3 wall panel remote, was introduced to the systems integrator community at ISE 2015. Arriving in a single SKU with both surface- and flush-mount capabilities, ARC-3 incorporates a brand new capacitive touch interface with LED feedback, as well as a multi-lingual graphics-capable OLED display that is expected to resonate strongly with Symetrix’ global customer base.

The second new option is the ARC-WEB browser-based dialler, which allows owners of iPhones, iPads, Android phones, tablets and network-enabled computers to control audio via embedded web servers running on SymNet Edge and SymNet Radius DSPs.

“With this option, end-users can control volume, mute, source selection and other critical parameters of their sound systems from the smartphones and tablets they already own,” says Trent Wagner, senior product manager, Symetrix. “There is also the option to recall various presets from the ARC-WEB dialler, giving you all the functionality you require to, for example, run a full conference session from your smart-device or desktop browser.”

Following on from its earlier update of Crestron modules to support the 2- and 3-Series, Symetrix adds multiple new control options for use with room automation systems available from AMX by Harman. Now available, the modules are designed to deliver accommodation of all pre-existing AMX systems as well as those currently shipping.

