UKTI spotlights British innovation at IBC 2015

UK Trade and Investment (UKTI), in partnership with techUK and export outreach specialistsTradefair, will again support the best of British technology and innovation at IBC 2015 in Amsterdam.

The UK group will assist more than 40 British exhibitors located in five separate halls during IBC. Financial, logistic, and practical support from the UKTI supplements in-house promotional efforts of each represented UK company to ensure they have every opportunity to engage with the more than 55,000 delegates from over 170 countries expected at the show. UKTI also implements special programmes that help new British exhibitors maximise their export opportunities.

IBC annually unites the technologies and business models in the worlds of electronic media and entertainment that drive the creation, management, and delivery of all forms of media content

Tradefair Managing Director Mark Birchall said, “The rate of change in broadcast technology continues to accelerate and British companies, historically the pace setters in that arena, remain at the forefront of innovation. We’re very proud that our extensive network of contacts and support programmes enable British broadcast manufacturers and service providers to generate, and retain, high quality international business.”

Tradefair-assisted exhibitors attending IBC for the first time this year include camera-mount specialists Cammotion (9.B30ci); touchscreen sports analysis and presentation platform experts CartBlanche Technology (5.B24); monitor mount manufacturers Custom Consoles (8.B38a); test and measurement specialists Eclipse Broadcast (9.B30d); FPGA services for HEVC designer Korusys (4.A61h); transformational space science centre Goonhilly Earth Station (4.A61i ) and video editing service provider Voicebox (9.B30cii).

CartBlanche Technology’s Gil Cowie said, “Although the SmartCart SVX technology we are launching at IBC has received early trial plaudits from experts and fans alike at major sporting events in the UK, USA, and Australia, we still need to get in front of the broadcast world at large, which we would not have been able to do without the professional assistance of Tradefair.”

UKTI supported exhibitors can be found on UK Pavilions located in prime locations in halls 4,6,7,8 and 9 throughout the show.