Thomson Video Networks Launches Upgrade of ViBE EM4000 Premium HD/SD Encoder

RENNES, France -- Aug. 20, 2015 -- Thomson Video Networks today introduced the latest release of its award-winning ViBE(R) EM4000 premium HD/SD encoder featuring Flextream 2.0, the company's statistical multiplexing technology. With support for Flextream 2.0, the EM4000 will enable operators to optimize bandwidth usage by including non-video components in a statistical multiplexing pool. In addition, the EM4000 now includes SCTE104 handling for targeted advertising, giving broadcasters a powerful new capability for developing new advertising revenue streams.

The ViBE EM4000 is the first premium encoder to offer a density of eight HD MPEG-4 AVC channels in a 1-RU chassis. Earlier this year, Thomson Video Networks announced an all-new broadcast-grade SD-to-HD conversion capability for the ViBE EM4000 that enables broadcasters to combine premium HD MPEG-4 compression with the ability to upscale an SD video source to HD. Now, with the addition of Flextream 2.0, the ViBE EM4000 will enable operators to re-allocate bandwidth for service components such as audio, teletext, subtitling, and closed captioning, thereby improving overall video quality and boosting statistical multiplexing performance while simplifying operations through easier configuration and monitoring.

The new ViBE EM4000 with Flextream 2.0 is targeted to all segments of the broadcast industry in which statistical multiplexing is used, including satellite, DTT, cable, and telco operations. The new functionality is also ideal for IPTV deployments to help maintain video quality when non-video components are present. The first non-video components to be supported by the ViBE EM4000's new Flextream 2.0 functionality include DVB subtitling and audio description.

Geared to all broadcasting customers, the new targeted advertising capability in the ViBE EM4000 includes SCTE104 handling that allows identifications to go through, signal conditioning at the splice point, and queuing of SCTE104 messages for back-to-back ads.

"With our ViBE EM4000, we continue to push the boundaries of compression performance and functionality to deliver the industry's most advanced solution for premium encoding, tailored to the evolving needs of our customers," said Eric Gallier, vice president, marketing, Thomson Video Networks. "For instance, the new SCTE104 handling feature, the result of a direct request from two of Europe's largest satellite DTH satellite providers, enables customers to develop new revenues through highly targeted, premium advertising. And with Flextream 2.0 support, users can lower bandwidth costs and free up bandwidth to improve picture quality or add a channel per multiplex -- a valuable capability, especially as available bit rate becomes more and more scarce."

The latest version of the ViBE EM4000 will be available October 2015. Current ViBE EM4000 customers will be able to upgrade their systems via a simple software upgrade. More information about the ViBE EM4000 and the complete Thomson Video Networks product family is available at www.thomson-networks.com.

About Thomson Video Networks

A global leader in advanced video compression solutions, Thomson Video Networks empowers media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters to deliver superior video quality at the highest density and lowest bandwidth for contribution, terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT services. Through its innovative Behind Every Screen(R) approach, Thomson Video Networks combines both on-premises and cloud-based resources to create an all-encompassing video infrastructure for its advanced ingest/playout, branding, ad insertion, encoding/transcoding, and packaging technologies. Media enterprises now have every key capability they need to raise video quality and reduce cost of ownership not just for broadcast, but also for multi-screen services on every device and platform. Behind Every Screen you'll find Thomson Video Networks. Visit www.thomson-networks.com.

