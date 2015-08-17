EditShare Expands Westward with New Los Angeles Office

Boston, MA — August 17, 2015 —EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, is expanding its US operations with a brand new office, now open in Los Angeles, California (LA). Located at the Hollywood Production Center at 401 North Brand Blvd, Suite 732, in Glendale, California, the new facility offers local presales engineering led by Jesse Adams, professional services and technical support spearheaded by newly hired industry experts, Claud Ferguson and James Ahern, respectively. The expanded LA team will better serve EditShare’s long list of clients, which cover the range of productions in LA’s booming media and entertainment market and include the likes of ALL3 Media, Karga 7, The Product Factory and the World Surf League.

“EditShare has numerous high-profile customers in the Los Angeles area, and with this new LA office, we are now in a better position than ever to provide local customers with top-notch on-site support and consultation services,”comments Andy Liebman, founder and CEO, EditShare. “But opening this office also fits into our bigger plans. With a great service infrastructure now in place, we are well positioned to manage the huge expansion of sales happening in this region.”

The opening of the new LA office serves as part of EditShare’s overall 2015 expansion across the globe, which has included new offices in Asia, senior sales and marketing hires, and a dedicated professional services group to support the growing list of premium clients using EditShare XStream shared storage and Flow production asset management as the backbone for their facilities.

About Jesse Adams

Jesse’s career in media and entertainment began in operations and editing where he was involved in projects for The History Channel, PBS and independent filmmakers. In 2006, he transitioned into the position of a support engineer working for companies like Matchframe Video, Wexler Video and Moviola. Jesse’s attention to detail and customer service have made him a favorite among editors, post supervisors and producers throughout Hollywood. He has been a trusted team member on projects such Game of Thrones, Life of Pi, Titanic 3D andAvatar.

About Claud Ferguson

With previous positions at Facilis, Harris and Wexler Video, Claud has vast knowledge of production and postproduction workflows. His extensive background ranges from running the Interop Lab at Harris where he was responsible for integrating third-party products with Harris solutions, to playing a key role in CNN’s transition from SD to HD news solutions, to setting up the video encoding operation for a video-on-demand service, and more.

About James Ahern

Working for a number of high-end production and postproduction houses in both New York and Hollywood, technical expert James Ahern has extensive experience with Linux-based and Unix-based storage and LTO systems as well as writing custom Python and Perl code and shell-scripts for automating the transcoding and database management of files from digital cinema cameras.

