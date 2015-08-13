Momentum Audio Sales Taps Kate Cardwell for Audio Console Development

Cardwell Creative Services to provide business development for Audient consoles in US market

Ventura, California – Momentum Audio Sales, the exclusive distributor of Audient consoles for the US market, has partnered with Kate Cardwell of Cardwell Creative Services to provide business development and support for Audient consoles.

“Besides having great sounding consoles, Audient has a great story and legacy,” said Cardwell on working with Audient. “Their collective passion for music and engineering gives them a unique understanding of their market, and makes it a true pleasure to champion their products.��

Cardwell will engage both the current sales force and dealer network and provide product training and customer support. Due to the custom installation nature of the audio console business, she will work with customers directly as the first point of contact for recording and mastering studios, broadcast facilities, colleges and universities.

“I enjoy talking with people about their work and their needs. My background in recording and engineering helps me be creative in finding solutions for them,” she adds. “I value the longer sales cycle. It allows me to form solid relationships and to provide ongoing support, which is essential to working professionals and facilities.”

Cardwell, a lifelong musician, attended Berklee College of Music in Boston, where she majored in Music Production and Engineering. She has worked professionally as an audio engineer for live sound, studio recording, and live broadcast television. She has a strong background in professional audio retail sales as well as territory management for manufacturers. She is currently based in Maryland.

“Shopping for an audio console is a big challenge given their size and expense,” said John Devins, founder of Momentum Audio Sales. “Kate bridges the gap between our sales and dealer networks and audio console customers. She will help us grow the Audient brand in the US and provide an unprecedented level of support to Audient customers.”

Contact information:

Kate Cardwell - kate.cardwell@audient.com, 1-800-883-4303

For more information about Audient products, visit: www.audient.com.

For more information about Momentum Audio Sales, visit www.momentumaudiosales.com.