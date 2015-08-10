ChyronHego Acquires VidiGo

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Aug. 10, 2015 -- ChyronHego today announced that the company has acquired VidiGo, a Dutch provider of innovative, IT-based software solutions for live broadcast production workflows. Based in Amsterdam, VidiGo provides a suite of tools for the creation and management of broadcast-quality video content.

"The broadcast industry is currently quite fragmented and is primed for consolidation, with a key driver being the migration to all-IT, software-based production environments. With our recent acquisition by Vector Capital, ChyronHego is well-equipped to take a lead role in that consolidation and the industry's IT transformation," said Johan Apel, president and CEO, ChyronHego. "The acquisition of VidiGo, together with its products and core competencies in production automation, is an important first step in this process."

VidiGo solutions empower organizations to engage in video production by providing tools that are easy to learn and simple to use. With a strong focus on usability and automation, the VidiGo family of products minimizes the need for specialized technical staff and helps lower production costs. In acquiring the VidiGo product family, ChyronHego will be well-positioned to take advantage of new and emerging opportunities in broadcast news, sports, and nontraditional markets such as corporate and public-sector video production.

Apel added, "VidiGo offers an outstanding suite of solutions, including one of the market's best IT-based studio automation systems. The VidiGo technology will provide an ideal complement and extension to our BlueNet graphics creation and playout workflow system and enable us to offer our joint customers a true end-to-end, IT-based production solution."

"We're very excited to be joining the ChyronHego family, and the acquisition is a significant milestone in the history of our company," said Hans Krouwels, CEO of VidiGo. "In ChyronHego, we've found an ideal partner who shares our vision and passion for empowering today's broadcast operations through advanced, IT-based automation solutions. The acquisition will give our customers access to a vast array of the industry's most sophisticated graphics creation and playout solutions."

More information about the full ChyronHego product family is available at www.chyronhego.com.

About VidiGo

We believe broadcasting should be fun, easy and cost effective. That's why we've designed the best software solutions for live production in the world. We are defining the future of broadcasting. Our software seamlessly integrates with third party equipment and you can update and upgrade as desired. VidiGo lets you do more with less, but with the same quality end result. Together with our support team we are committed to only have happy users.

Our clients include industry leading broadcasters, commercial and public radio stations, sports arenas and video production companies all around the world. We offer a full portfolio of broadcasting workflows and solutions. Whether you want to fully automate a newscast, create a high quality visual radio experience or boost stadium experiences, we do it all.

More information: www.vidigo.tv.

About ChyronHego

ChyronHego is a global leader in broadcast graphics creation, playout and real-time data visualization with a wide range of products and services for live television, news and sports production. Joining forces in 2013 with over 80 years of combined industry expertise, Chyron and Hego Group offer award-winning solutions -- such as the TRACAB(TM) player tracking system and the end-to-end BlueNet(TM) graphics workflow -- under the collective ChyronHego brand. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., the company also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information on ChyronHego, visit www.chyronhego.com.

Visit ChyronHego at IBC2015, Stand 7.D11

Visit VidiGo at IBC2015, Stand 7.H30

